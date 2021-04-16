Gambling opportunities are all around us. They are in our casinos, grocery stores, gas stations, sports bars, churches, online and even right at our fingertips on our cellular devices. Gambling is a popular form of entertainment, and for many people, gambling has few negative effects. But for some, gambling can have devastating consequences. It can lead to financial problems, broken relationships, losses of property, careers and reputations, and much more.
Gambling disorder affects men and women, young and old, of all backgrounds, ethnicities and lifestyles. People gamble for various reasons, and they do so in many different ways. Some people gamble for thrill, and others seek an escape. Many gamble socially, while others gamble in isolation. Anyone involved in gambling activities has the potential to develop an addiction. Here are the facts.
Nearly 2 million U.S. adults (1%) are estimated to meet criteria for severe gambling problems each year, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling. Another 4 million to 6 million (2 to 3%) would be considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems; that is, they do not meet the full diagnostic criteria for gambling addiction but meet one of more of the criteria and are experiencing problems due to their gambling behavior.
People who struggle with problem gambling are also at a higher risk for struggling with other co-occurring issues and mental health disorders. Two out of three gamblers reported that their mental health suffered as a result of their gambling problems. In addition to struggling with gambling they may be struggling with mental health problems such as a mood disorder, personality disorder and anxiety. On top of that, problem gambling has the highest suicide rate among all addictions. About 50 percent of those struggling with a gambling problem have either thought about or attempted suicide. And one in five has attempted and/or died by suicide. Those are frightening statistics.
Additionally, almost 75% of people diagnosed with a gambling disorder also had an alcohol use disorder. Close to 40% of people diagnosed with a gambling disorder also had a drug use disorder. More than 60% of individuals with a gambling disorder also had a nicotine dependence. Researchers found a linear relationship between gambling severity and both smoking frequency and nicotine dependency, making those struggling with a gambling disorder also the most likely to develop a tobacco-related disease and die prematurely of it.
Problem gambling happens throughout the communities we live and work in. Too often, gambling is the “hidden addiction” that goes unnoticed by family members and friends until physical, financial and emotional consequences have stacked up. Although it can be “hidden,” there are some warning signs to look for including:
• being absent from friend/family events because of gambling;
• feeling stressed or anxious when not gambling;
• low work performance due to absence or preoccupation with betting;
• lying to family and friends about how much money and time is spent on gambling.
The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center can offer local, barrier free supports and services to those individuals and their loved ones who are impacted by problem gambling. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the NE PGRC at 518-801-1491 or email us at NortheastPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org. Problem Gambling Resource Centers are located all throughout New York. To locate a PGRC nearest you, visit our website at www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org
For help in quitting tobacco use, call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-NY-QUITS or visit www.nysmokefree.com. Albany-based St. Peter’s Health Partners offers a free online smoking cessation program, The Butt Stops Here, which includes seven one-hour sessions and accompanying materials for participation in it. Find out more at https://www.sphp.com/health-and-wellness/community-wellness-programs/the-butt-stops-here.
For additional information and resources, please visit www.NYProblemGambling.org/PGAM.
Richards is team leader with the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center, which covers 15 counties in New York, including Schoharie. Jennifer Hill, community engagement coordinator with Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie, contributed to this commentary.
