Guest Commentary: The last clear chance

The legal doctrine of "last clear chance" provides a possible defense for those defendants charged civilly with injury to another by their negligent behavior. Democrats, desperate to remove Donald J. Trump from the presidency, have a last clear chance to remove him. Democrats must adopt two bold policy changes to achieve their goal or bear some responsibility of their own, contributory negligence, for Trump’s victory on Nov. 3, 2020.
The Democrats could wait for the unpredictable and impressionable voting public to make the final decision for them while they (the Democrats) complacently ply their political craft as usual in the blind hope that the result of the 2016 presidential election does not repeat itself.
Nevertheless, a problem cannot be solved with the same consciousness that created it, to paraphrase Albert Einstein.
So how can the Democratic Party ensure victory in November and stop the tyranny of a rogue president and the vigorous complicity of a lockstep Republican Party?
The BBC recently cited “immigration” as “Donald Trump’s signature issue." Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump because they know that our immigration policies are broken but they do not know much about the overarching environmental implications of mass immigration. The Democratic Party could garner a significant share of these Republican immigration-issue-driven-voters this November. Democrats must abandon political rhetoric and tell the whole truth as recommended by Texas Congresswoman Barbara Jordan’s U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform in 1995 during the Clinton administration:
1. U.S. population has more than doubled, from 151 million in 1950 to 330 million today, roughly 25 million per decade. Consequently, per capita land area has shrunk from 16 acres to 7 acres. In the next 70 years, at the current level of U.S. population growth, we will live in an America of more than 500 million people with a per capita land area of less than 5 acres. Mass immigration is now the primary driver of U.S. population growth. Our current biocapacity losses are not sustainable. Global population will grow by 2.2 billion to a total of 10 billion by 2050.
2. The U.S. does need comprehensive immigration reform, but not the current Democratic newspeak that really means codifying the current unsustainable mass immigration and the lengthening list of ubiquitous sanctuary cities that defy federal immigration removal laws. “… those who should get in, get in; those who should be kept out, are kept out; and those who should not be here will be required to leave,” Barbara Jordan said. The bold lettering is this writer’s emphasis.
3. According to the UN Global Footprint Network, the globally available hectares per person (gha/person) for sustainable development are 1.6 gha of biologically productive surface area. The U.S. has a per capita biocapacity of 3.76 gha but an actual footprint of 8.2 gha. Therefore, the U.S. is excessively biocapacity-dependent and economically and environmentally unsustainable.
The U.S. currently consumes 25% of global goods and services, owns 30% of the world’s accumulated wealth and receives 25% of global income. Yet, we are only 4.6% of the world’s population. Our current environmental footprint exceeds more than two times our own land area.
Please consider in some detail why America needs more citizens in an already grossly unsustainable environment.
4. Finally, please refrain from specious, hackneyed expressions like "this is a nation of immigrants." The U.S. does have an immigrant tradition. While in 1910, 14.7% of Americans were immigrants, the highest percent ever, 85.3% were natives. Current U.S. immigrants represent 13.5% of our population.
To quote a headline from The New York Times on Oct. 5, 2017: "Nothing Divides Voters like Owning a Gun" by Nate Cohn and Kevin Quealy. Forty-three percent of America’s 128 million households (55 million households) owns a gun. Sixty-three percent of gun-owning households voted for, you guessed it, Donald J. Trump vs. only 31% of non-gun owning households. The Democrats could garner many of these gun-toting voters in November if they did the following:
1. Refrain from harebrained references to so-called assault rifles. The definition of this firearm genre is too vague and arbitrary. It serves only as a red herring for a gullible public desperately seeking easily accessible solutions to complex problems. Even so, only a tiny fraction of gun crime is attributable to the guns fitting that description.
2. If you wish to universalize the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, known as NICS, reassure gun owners that such investigative devices do not operate as gun registration or licensing fees, requirements many gun owners see as tantamount to confiscation. While the overwhelming majority of gun owners want universal NICS, unlike most Republican congressmen and senators, those same gun-owning supporters of NICS do not want more gun control.
3. Please do not conflate U.S. suicide rates with guns and the Second Amendment. About half of all U.S. suicides are attributable to firearms and U.S. murder rates are five to 10 times those of most of Western Europe. Although U.S. suicide rates are regrettably 30% higher than those of Canada but are not high enough that far stricter gun control is significantly likely to ameliorate them. Unfortunately, suicides with guns are far more successful than those suicides by any other means.
Nevertheless, banning certain types of guns, ammunition or magazines will obviously have no affect whatsoever on suicide success with firearms. Obviously, any firearm will suffice.
4. Democrats must not try to chip away at the Second Amendment. They must live with it. Most of the 100 million vote-eligible gun owners will interpret any attempt to attenuate it as a de facto attempt to destroy it.
Should the Democratic candidate, likely Joe Biden, win the presidency in November, this commentary, for most, will have been the flapdoodle of a quixotic fool and an errant fool’s errand.
Nevertheless, I fervently pray that this is the case.
In the tragic event that Donald J. Trump, indeed, wins a second term, this would take on the mantle of prophecy and become an unspeakable embarrassment for a foolishly rigid, doctrinaire and heedless Democratic Party.
Art Siegel, a resident of Walton, is president of EmArt Productions Ltd.
