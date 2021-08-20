Guest Commentary: Those who worked to make Afghanistan better will now suffer

Like most Americans, I felt the United States needed to end its military involvement in Afghanistan after two decades, but I also knew when we ended it, the Taliban would take it over again. No one realized the Taliban would re-take Afghanistan so quickly. I thought there would be time to evacuate Afghans who would be likely targets of the Taliban’s brutality and oppression to countries willing to take them in. But that time ran out last weekend and now those Afghans, especially women, are in imminent danger.
We understandably did not want to get involved in nation-building when we invaded Afghanistan after 9/11, but we inevitably did. We engaged, recruited and funded Afghans to build a civic society, made up of schools, organizations and institutions, necessary for building a stable government and economy. It was that effort for 20 years that enabled girls and some of the poorest people there to become educated, pursue careers and even run for office, for the economy to improve, and for elections to happen. Remember the purple-stained fingers of those who had voted?
My friend Ahmad and his sisters, Yasamin and Semen, are such people. They were children when 9/11 happened and benefited from the U.S. driving out the Taliban. They were able to receive education they would not have otherwise, especially Yasamin and Semen, and they used their education to make Afghanistan better. Ahmad earned his college degree in India. He also learned the history and principles of democracy and saw them applied to India’s government and society, that it led to a stronger, less corrupt government and economy. He observed that even poor children in India had access to an education, unlike in Afghanistan, and that it gave them the chance to rise out of poverty and become active, engaged citizens.
After receiving his degree, Ahmad returned to Kabul, determined to make his country better. He saw that the Afghan government was rife with corruption. He also saw children living and working on the streets of Kabul, as young as 4 years old, with little to no access to education. The public schools available to them often had no teachers, equipment or even buildings; Ahmad found children writing letters in the dirt with sticks where a school was supposed to be.
Ahmad and his sisters, both educated and experienced teachers, decided to build a private elementary school that offered quality education and free tuition to poor children, especially girls. They not only taught their students essential skills and knowledge, such as computers, English and science, but also the history and principles of democracy. Their students would have the chance to obtain good, financially stable jobs and become engaged citizens who would push and make their government better.
Ahmad and his sisters named their school the Omid Mehr Parvaran Primary School, which translates to “hope polisher” because they saw children as the hope for Afghanistan’s future. On the school’s opening day in April 2019, Ahmad had planned to admit 150 students, but so many families lined up with their children at the door, he admitted 300 students. Today, the school has 580. Ahmad also developed literacy and other classes for the students’ mothers.
Ahmad and many Afghans did so much despite the Taliban’s continued bombing and terrorizing of civilians, despite the weakening and continued corruption of the Afghan government, and despite deep-seated poverty.
But now, the Taliban will destroy all that. They may murder Ahmad and his sisters. The United States should not, cannot abandon them and the other Afghans who worked hard to make their country better. We should help these Afghans evacuate to countries who will give them safe harbor. They are our best hope for stopping the Taliban from forcing the country to slide backwards to pre-9/11 times.
Jennifer Hill is a resident of Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.