On Nov. 9, 2020, the superintendent of an apartment building in the Bronx discovered the remains of newborn male twins among the building’s trash bins. For about a year, the detectives of the 44th Precinct and Bronx Homicide have been investigating this incident. The case remains open and the investigation continues.
On Sept. 25, 2021, almost a year later, the detectives of the investigating NYPD units took it upon themselves to lay the babies, who were named Zane and Zeke, to rest. A funeral service was conducted at a local funeral home. The brothers were placed together in a single white casket, decorated with balloons and two teddy bears. About two dozen detectives stood in lieu of family, and mourners from the neighborhood attended. A priest from a local church conducted the service. Uniformed police officers also served as pallbearers, escorting the babies in a white hearse to their final resting place.
This tragic story is most disturbing and leaves many important questions unanswered. For example, why wasn’t this story of dedication, compassion, charity and love picked up by the national media, when virtually every allegation of police misconduct, even from the most remote locale, gains national attention? Could it be that it doesn’t square with the stereotype they have created of police as being corrupt, brutal and heartless? On any given day, there are many more incidents of police demonstrating kindness, compassion and courage than there are of the atypical events that make the headlines.
While Zane’s and Zeke’s funeral was a simple act of kindness and love, the investigation into their deaths is not. When they were born, they crossed a fictional threshold and gained the legal status of being human, as though a legal pronouncement makes it so. In our society, the killing of one human being by another is called homicide and requires full investigation and adjudication. Ironically, the first criterion, that it must be the death of a human being, is determined by a legal fiction, created by each state and based on political considerations. Each state has drawn a line of viability on the calendar of human fetal development and defined it as the threshold of human life. Whatever exists before that point in time is not human and does not merit protection under the law. Consequently, the fetus may be aborted and disposed of legally.
The idea that we allow politicians, lobbyists and lawyers to decide, what is a human being and what is not, is absurd. However, it does serve an important purpose for some. It establishes legal protection from the consequences of what otherwise would be considered homicide.
The entire debate about legal abortion is predicated on the false equivalency that what is legal is moral and so discussing morality independently is unnecessary. Nevertheless, the moral issue remains separate and unaddressed. While we know that the inception of human life occurs at some point between conception and fetal viability outside the mother, it is impossible to isolate that moment empirically. Consequently, the only viable moral or ethical position is to protect the entire cycle of gestation. A human fetus must be protected from conception through birth because we do not know when it actually becomes human and protected by our laws against homicide.
A woman’s right to control her own body is extensive but not exclusive. Like any other, it ends when it impinges on another right of comparable or greater magnitude, such as the human right to life.
The so-called justifications for allowing abortion pale in comparison to the moral argument against it. Nevertheless, the adverse circumstances women experience, that lead them to conclude that abortion is the only solution, are real, substantial and must be addressed. A pregnancy should not put a woman’s career at risk. The cost of childbirth, child care, medical care and education should not be so prohibitive as to condemn a family to a life of poverty. Child rearing should be the responsibility of both mother and father. Foster care should be made more reliable and adoption should be simplified. Professional counseling and effective means of contraception should be available as well.
As a society, we must address these and other similar issues so that abortion will never again be considered the only way. There are always alternatives to any situation. What is required is our commitment to do what is needed to make them viable for the common good.
Randy Vélez is deacon at Saint Thomas The Apostle Church in Cherry Valley.
