Guest Commentary: US has exploited workers for too long

In a recent op-ed piece, Kathleen Parker echoes right-wing claims that the country is not “suffering a jobs shortage so much as it is suffering a shortage of people willing to work.”
Quoting some Republican governors, who have announced that their states “plan to end the participation in the extra $300-a-week (unemployment benefit) that Congress and the Biden administration extended until September,” Parker hinted that “Americans are being schooled in what socialism looks like” and inured “to the gentle caress of Big Government” and the “grip of dependency.”
She then pointed specifically to the problem these additional benefits create for business, hiring people “at the lower end of the pay scale,” such as the hospitality, hotel and restaurant industries.
Finally, she does concede that it is not surprising that people in state like Montana earning the minimum wage of $8.65 an hour would choose to accept the extra benefit rather than go back to work — “well you do the math.”
Well, my math says that a full-time worker (2,000 hours per year) earning the minimum wage of Montana would earn less than $17,500 per year. The federal poverty guideline for a family of four is $26,500, or approximately 50% above what Montana’s minimum wage workers would earn. And horror of horrors, “liberals maybe hoping the new wage expectations brought on by the stimulus aid will force lawmakers into raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour ($30,000 yearly) when the pandemic ends, “which will result in higher prices.”
Any serious student of U.S. history would tell you that our country has a long history of living off the backs of our working classes.
Almost from the very beginning, Americans employed white indentured servants and Black slaves as mainstays of our labor force. When those practices were outlawed, businesses began encouraging the importation of desperate and frequently impoverished foreign immigrants to work in our major industries, frequently exploiting racial, ethnic and religious differences to justify low pay, while strenuously apposing the formation of labor unions.
The Erie Canal in this state was significantly built by Irish immigrants, who were shunned substantially almost anywhere else in ante-bellum America. The Transcontinental Railroad wouldn’t have been built as quickly as it was without the assistance of Chinese laborers, whose reward for their efforts 15 years later was the Chinese Exclusion Act.
As Upton Sinclair reminded us in this book, “The Jungle,” the meat-packing industry brutally exploited recent immigrants from Eastern and Southern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Oh, I forgot; he was a socialist so his findings do not count.
In our time, no industry has been more exploitive of workers than the hospitality and travel industries, who would have you believe that their very survival is dependent upon the substandard wages (currently the minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 per hour) Small businessmen as well often assert they would not survive a $15 per hour minimum wage. What they and Mrs. Parker really are asserting is that a minority of us can prosper only if large numbers of workers must exist on a non-livable income or rely on more than one job.
We wonder why social and economic inequality is growing at an alarming, rate and dissatisfaction with the situation increasing.
Until this country starts to value labor on a more equal footing with capital, we will be confronting more disaffection in the ranks of workers.
Those of us who can afford to pay more for our restaurant meals and hotel stays should be willing to do so that those serving our needs can fulfill a few more of their own. You might start by leaving the cleaning person at your next hotel stop a $3 to $5 per night gratuity. Workers earning more will spend more, and our food pantries and social welfare institutions will see a lower demand for their services.
Even Henry Ford, hardly a socialist, raised his workers’ pay to $5 per day in the 1920s, believing it would help more of them be able to purchase one of his Model T cars.
Paul Hager, a resident of the town of Maryland, earned his doctorate in history from Johns Hopkins University.
