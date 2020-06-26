I was glad to see local police condemn the killing of George Floyd, but the article titled “Area police: Anger over Floyd case is justified,” in the June 13-14 edition of The Daily Star, also caused me some concern.
The sheriff of Delaware County stated that there is no racism in police practice in his county, but that his agency arrests its “fair share of minority defendants.” I’d like to see some numbers on that, and I think records should be kept and made public. I hope the “fair share” of minority defendants in Delaware County is less than 5%, since minority groups make up less than 5% of the county’s population.
There were also comments about Delaware County being a thoroughfare for drug smugglers headed from New York City to upstate New York. The sheriff stated that these people are treated fairly, because the police look for “probable cause” to pull over suspected drug smugglers, in the form of traffic infractions. He didn’t say whether these suspects were mostly people of color, but the interview was about how the police treat minorities, so it was clearly implied.
First of all, a traffic infraction does not provide probable cause for a drug search. Clearly, the traffic stop is a pretext used by the police in order to search these people’s vehicles for drugs.
This is how it works. The police stop a car because of an alleged traffic infraction. Then they separate the occupants of the vehicle and start questioning them. If there are inconsistencies in the stories of the individuals as to where they are coming from or where they are going (questions that most people are afraid to refuse to answer), the police will use that as justification to request a drug search.
If the owner of the vehicle does not consent, the police may threaten to bring in drug-sniffing dogs to do an external search of the car, which consent is not required for. If the dogs signal there are drugs, the police will have their probable cause to search the car without consent.
The “war on drugs” is one of the cornerstones of racism in police practice in our country. Study after study has proven that members of minority groups are arrested and incarcerated for drug crimes far more often than white people, who sell and use drugs just as much as minorities. This results in the lives of many people of color being ruined by criminal records for victimless crimes, which cripples their ability to get good jobs and prosper.
According to the Drug Policy Alliance, almost 80% of the people serving sentences for drug crimes at the federal level, and almost 60% of those at the state level, are Black or Latino. Yet Blacks and Latinos make up only 28.5% of the population. These numbers clearly indicate discriminatory treatment against minorities, since drug use and drug sales are approximately equal across all racial groups.
The Legislature is partly to blame for this situation, as well as the judiciary, which has repeatedly upheld the use of evidence obtained by police through the use of traffic stops as a pretext to make drug arrests. The Legislature needs to end this war, which has been focused on people of color, or at the very least order that police departments make drug arrests their lowest priority.
The primary reason that the U.S. has the highest per capita incarceration rate in the world is the “war on drugs.” The vast majority of prisoners in the United States are there because of drug crimes, and most of them are people of color. There is something very disturbing about a “free country” having far more prisoners than some of the most authoritarian, undemocratic countries in the world.
Laws against victimless crimes are anti-freedom and should be abolished. Our government tells us that we need to sacrifice the lives of our children in wars 6,000 miles away for the sake of “freedom,” but that allowing people to smoke marijuana or take unprescribed drugs here at home is just too great a cost to pay for freedom. There is something seriously wrong with that line of thinking.
The primary justification for drug laws is that some people who use drugs commit other crimes. Arrest them when they commit those other crimes, then. Making the mere possession of drugs a crime spreads too wide a net, and captures many people who do not commit any crimes that harm other people.
The drug war is an attack on freedom, and it is enforced in a racist manner. If we really want to reform police practice and police culture, we need to end the so-called “war on drugs,” which has been proven to be a war against people of color.
Hammond is a lawyer who lives in Cooperstown.
