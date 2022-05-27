There's a quote — author unknown, as near as I can tell — that says: “A veteran is someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America, for an amount up to and including their life.”
It's a fair description of the commitment of men and women who who enlisted or were drafted to put on the nation's uniform and prepare to be sent into harm's way if needed. It's too much to ask, but not too much for them to offer.
On this Memorial Day weekend it's appropriate to remember those who paid that price.
But recent days have brought home the reality that those in uniform are not the only ones in such peril.
Did 19 elementary school children in Texas volunteer their lives? Did two of their teachers?
How about 10 people who were doing their Saturday shopping at a neighborhood supermarket in Buffalo? Did they write such a check?
Those are just the most recent examples of mass numbers of Americans who have been slain by weapons of war within the war zone our nation has become. There are so many more.
It's a familiar and sickening cycle: Multiple people die at the hands of a piece of human garbage; we in the media pay close attention for a while; some in government express impotent rage because others won't help them do anything about it; and those others make mealy-mouthed noise about their sorrow while kow-towing to the gun fetishists. Then the heat dies down and we all move on.
Until it happens again.
I'm not here to propose a solution. I don't have one. Maybe I'm not smart enough to come up with one or maybe there's just not one to be had.
Some of our politicians propose a ban on assault weapons. A 10-year ban was tried from 1994 to 2004 and allowed to expire. It made a difference, but it did not end mass shootings.
Meanwhile, gun manufacturers and the NRA have spent years whipping responsible gun owners into a frenzy, convincing them the government was coming to seize their weapons. I think some of them are still waiting for Barack Obama to knock on their door.
The result is people bought guns. Lots and lots of guns. The gun manufacturers laughed all the way to the bank. We are awash in guns and that is not going to change. Fortunately, the vast majority of those weapons are in the hands of law-abiding people. But with guns so easy to get, too many are going to fall into the wrong hands — like the hands of a white supremacist from Conklin who thought he should drive to Buffalo to hunt Black people or a coward from Texas who decided to prey upon children.
The gun genie is truly out of the bottle. It's not going back.
Of course, we hear the predictable calls to "harden" the defenses of schools. It might make a difference, but it would really just shift the battlefield. Where do the walls of such fortresses end? Where's the perimeter? A hundred yards out? Two hundred? A mile? Would buses become targets next? What about the streets near the schools?
Will we "harden" grocery stores, night clubs, offices, parks and all the other places people gather? How?
I watched a television news segment where the reporter talked to the father of one of the Texas victims. His anguish was so obvious, so clear, it made me think of my own days as the father of young children. Those children, thankfully, are now thriving adults. But I remember the worry when they were fragile newborns, when they were sick or when they were not where I expected them to be. And it occurred to me how that feeling was dwarfed by what that dad on TV was going through.
The only vague idea I have of something that might help is an aggressive campaign of awareness, similar to the "If you see something, say something" mantra aimed at stopping acts of political terrorism.
If anyone has an idea that the kind of violence we saw in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas is brewing in someone's head, they need to speak up. Regardless of friendship or family ties, we can't think of such intervention as disloyal. We can't think, "He would never do such a thing" when the evidence indicates otherwise.
Again, I don't have the answers. But I'm angry, sad and sickened, and I know thoughts and prayers ain't cutting it. Maybe all of us, together, can come up with something better.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.