Hills will be the news theme of local interest this time around, from August 1927.
ROOSEVELT’S DASH UP SAN JUAN HILL HIT THEATERS
It was a true treat for moviegoers in Stamford, The Oneonta Star reported on July 30 when, “The new Smalley theatre in the village opened Thursday evening when nearly 2,000 people witnessed the screen presentation of The Rough Riders, which was shown for the first time in any theaters outside of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.
The Smalley chain of theaters was headquartered in Cooperstown, and growing. “The capacity houses filled the new theatre which has been needed in this village (Stamford), and the audience favorably commented on the beautiful and attractive decorations of both exterior and interior of the building, an example of the most modern theatre construction.”
This new movie was a cause for celebration for other communities, including Oneonta, as The Star of Aug. 15 reported, “A parade of the military organizations of this city will take place tonight in conjunction with the opening of the picture, ‘The Rough Riders,’ at the Oneonta theatre. This picture, which depicts the experience of Roosevelt’s famous troop in the Spanish-American war, has been judged one of the foremost productions of the year.
“Major Augustin will be marshal of the parade which starts promptly at 7:30. Company G band will lead the line and will be followed by the members of Company G 10th infantry with Captain Baker commanding. Then will come the United Spanish War Veterans, V.F.W. fife and drum corps, massed colors, Spanish War Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
“The line of march will form at the armory and proceed over Fairview street to Main and Maple, then counter marching through Main to Chestnut to the Oneonta theatre, where the Spanish War Veterans and massed colors will pass in review. The parade will then disband and all those taking part in it will be guests of the theatre management to see the picture.”
COLLEGE SITE CHOSEN
More hill climbing was in the future for many students at Oneonta’s new college, as The Star reported on Aug. 2, “Hartwick college will be located on the bluff west of Clinton street, the site recommended by the committee on site of the Chamber of Commerce, which has been accepted by the Hartwick commission, named by the Lutheran Synod of New York, composed of representatives of the Synod, of the trustees of Hartwick seminary, the alumni of that institution and of the Oneonta Chamber of Commerce.
“The plot embraces upwards of 100 acres of land, the larger part of which has been donated by public spirited citizens of the city. The location appealed to all representatives of Greater Hartwick, who have visited it as one created by nature for such an institution. The campus will extend to the south to and beyond ‘The Rocks,’ one of the famous spots hereabouts and long a play ground for Oneonta.
“Today a large delegation from the summer assembly now in session at Hartwick seminary will visit the site chosen and will, while here, have a picnic at Wilber park, the afternoon being devoted to the trip to the college site and to give all a glimpse of Oneonta.”
Three donated land parcels made up the new campus from Mr. and Mrs. Fred M. Baker, D.F. Keyes and Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Millard.
As The Star added, “Oneonta citizens owe a debt of gratitude … for their public spirited generosity. Not until the commission had practically agreed upon the site were they interviewed and that they responded so handsomely when they were informed that the valuable holdings were sought is evidence that they are loyal and patriotic citizens willing to do their part and more, for some of them at least have given sizeable cash subscriptions as well to the project.”
On Wednesday, local departures and arrivals in August 1962.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/
