Even as the coronavirus pandemic has rebounded to surpass its spring and summer peaks across the U.S., there doesn’t seem to be much urgency in the latest round of federal relief negotiations between Congress and President Donald Trump.
Even with renters facing eviction, restaurants facing extinction and municipal governments coping with unprecedented fiscal crises, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week proposed a miserly proposal that would offer little help. In maintaining his near-pathological obsession with brinkmanship, McConnell called for cutting a Democratic-proposed $160 billion state and local relief proposal in what he deemed a fair trade for dropping his asinine insistence on a legal liability shield for businesses that engage in virus-spreading behavior.
McConnell’s longstanding insistence on the liability shield has been a dumb idea for months, and his insistence on equating it with municipal relief looks increasingly disgusting as municipal budget shortfalls threaten to undermine first responders and others on the front line of fighting a pandemic that has reached its darkest phase yet. McConnell’s liability shield, rather than helping to get COVID-19 under control, would only incentivize the sort of irresponsible money-or-your-life dilemma that got us into such a deep mess in the first place.
Readers in our region and statewide face dire consequences if some sort of municipal relief doesn’t come our way. Projections from the New York State Association of Counties say that Otsego County faces a loss of up to $8.3 million in 2021 revenue, with our significant tourism and hospitality industries battered by travel restrictions from the pandemic; the county was forced to lay off nearly 60 employees earlier this year. The state of New York, meanwhile, faces a $59 billion budget shortfall.
The insistence on a small-ball package from McConnell, R-Ky., and the White House seems increasingly out of touch, with Trump seemingly motivated in part by his gripes with what he calls “poorly run” Democratic-led states and cities. But someone should point out to him that many of the rural, more sparsely populated counties that voted for him in both 2016 and 2020 were left out of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed earlier this year, which only offered direct relief to municipalities with populations exceeding 500,000. The $2 trillion Heroes Act passed by the House earlier this year but stalled in the Senate, on the other hand, included $440 billion in direct local aid.
Municipal relief aside, Congress should be concerned about other stark realities facing everyday Americans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal moratorium on evictions expires Dec. 31, and some 19 million people can’t afford rent, according to the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition. Landlords aren’t faring much better; economist Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics notes they are owed about $70 billion in overdue rent. And after such a brutal year, even the most cautious restaurant owners must be nearing the end of their rainy-day funds.
“I’m actually quite disgusted that members of New York’s congressional delegation appear to be actively negotiating a COVID relief bill to get us from here to April 1 but without any relief for restaurants,” said Scott Wexler, director of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association, to CNHI’s Joe Mahoney earlier this week.
Let’s not pretend McConnell’s obstinance is rooted in concern over fiscal responsibility. This is, after all, the man who rammed through a $1.5 trillion tax cut in late 2017 that was heavily weighted toward the wealthiest Americans, even at a time when the economy was booming and McConnell had a prime opportunity to focus on fiscal rectitude. And if Trump’s Twitter feed is any indication, his lack of concern is more likely due to his narcissism, as he is still preoccupied with nursing his anguish over losing to President-elect Joe Biden.
