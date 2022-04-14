Is history of death repeating itself in today's Europe?

I recently took a virtual tour of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. To call it a sobering experience is to deeply understate it.
The two-hour tour and lecture, conducted via Zoom, was coordinated by the East Valley Jewish Community Center in Chandler, Arizona, and led from Poland by Dr. Jerzy Wojcik, who lives in nearby Krakow and displayed a thorough understanding of the site and the events that happened there.
Along with about 40 other Americans, I watched as Wojcik clicked through a presentation that included photos of the site as it was in the 1940s and as it is now. We saw images of many of the people who died there and of the Nazi criminals who robbed, abused and killed them.
Most of us learned something of the Holocaust in high school, probably as a small part of a not-long-enough chapter on World War II. We know the numbers — 6 million Jews and a similar number of others died at the hands of Nazi Germans.
Such numbers are too large to wrap our minds around. They can make us see the Holocaust in abstract terms. Seeing faces, and hearing a detailed description of what happened to the people makes it more real, even 75 years later.
Wojcik explained how Adolf Hitler and his associates arrived at their "final solution" and determined to wipe out the entire races of Jews and Roma, or Gypsies. He told how Jews were rounded up and told they were merely being relocated — how they carried the things they valued most as they unknowingly went to their demise.
He talked of the trip — days long for some — in cattle cars from all over Europe to the death camp in Poland and how, once there, prisoners were separated. Prisoners of war, mostly Soviet soldiers, went one way. Jews were sent over the "Jewish ramp" to a different fate.
The Nazi guards, Wojcik said, would determine which prisoners were fit for slave labor. The rest were sent immediately to their deaths.
The lies told to prisoners lasted right up to the end. Showing photos of the one remaining death chamber and indentations in the ground where others once stood, Wojcik explained how prisoners were told they were being sent to take showers — to clean up after their journey. They were led to rooms where they disrobed and then to the chamber — complete with fake shower heads — where they did not shower, but were killed by German soldiers who dropped poison gas pellets through vents in the roof.
It was a painful death, Wojcik said, taking several minutes as screams were muffled by the thick walls of the underground chamber.
Most prisoners died within 20 minutes of arriving at Auschwitz. That was something I did not previously know.
I also learned that slave labor was not limited to prisoners helping their captors by building infrastructure in support of the German war effort. Wojcik explained that German companies actually purchased the labor of captives, paying Hitler's government for the service.
When prisoners, treated harshly and kept on starvation rations, could no longer work, they were simply killed. Disposed of.
It's hard to fathom that kind of inhumanity toward other people. The combination of anger and sadness I felt at the end of the presentation is impossible for me to describe.
I was also struck, however, by some of Wojcik's words about bad actors other than Germans.
While the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz from the Germans, he said, the Russians did not liberate Poland. They stayed, and occupied the country until the end of the Cold War.
Wojcik drew a parallel to what is happening now in Ukraine, where Russian forces are killing civilians in their effort to take over the country.
He noted the words "never again" are often used by those would keep the Holocaust fresh in modern minds and said, "It is happening again."
If you would like to experience the tour as I did, and you are prepared for it, I recommend you sign up for an upcoming tour at evjcc.org
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.