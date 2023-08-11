There is a demon-possessed man in the Bible named “Legion.” He was not taken captive by just one demon, but many. He had super-human strength. No one could tame him, or bind him, not even by shackles and chains. Mark 5:5 notes, “And always, night and day, he was in the mountains and in the tombs, crying out and cutting himself with stones.”
This man lived in torment and isolation. Sleep was his only escape from the living nightmare that was his life. He was greatly troubled and in great despair, which I’m sure he would say was a huge understatement. It looked like there was no help whatsoever for this man. It looked like this would be how his story ended, but then came Jesus! Jesus came to this man and by only the use of words cast those demons out of him. Using only words, Jesus changed this man’s life from torment to peace, insanity to sanity, isolation to community, and nakedness to being clothed.
Word got back to the city and the country. Again, Mark 5:5 notes, “And they went out to see what it was that had happened. Then they came to Jesus, and saw the one who had been demon-possessed and has the legion, sitting and clothed and in his right mind.” This untamable man was sitting. This ferocious barbarian was properly dressed. This deranged demonic was calm, cool and collected, “clothed and in his right mind.”
Jesus can turn your situation around, bring a brand-new chapter to your story, give your troubled mind peace like nobody else or anything else can. Will you have faith to believe that he can?
In Mark 4, Jesus and the disciples entered a boat to cross over to the other side of a body of water. “And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, ‘Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?’ Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, ‘Peace! Be still!’ And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.”
Maybe you need to be still and have peace in your life. Maybe you are overwhelmed with the raging of the wind and sea and feel like you are perishing and need someone with power and authority to speak to your out-of-control world, fears, anxieties or addictions. That someone is Jesus. God says in Isaiah 43:11, “I, even I, am the Lord, And besides Me there is no savior.”
Jesus is the Lord God in human form. There is no savior but him. Maybe you’ve been looking left and right for someone or something to save you? If that’s you, you can stop looking today! A relationship with Jesus Christ is the answer. Look into his word and be healed. Speak to Jesus Christ the living God and hear him respond to you and be healed.
My sinful soul was once like the man’s named Legion. My sinful soul was naked before the eyes of a holy God. I had no covering. But when I gave my life to God, repented, and was baptized in Jesus’ name, the death that Jesus died for me clothed my sinful soul with holiness. Jesus shed his blood so that you could be clothed in righteousness and be made right in the eyes of God. Let Jesus be your savior today.
Sam Judd is an associate pastor at Spirit and Truth Ministries in West Oneonta.
