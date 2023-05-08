Artists have the power to destabilize ideas of body, beauty and identity. With the stroke of a brush a maven of paint can instill serenity or anxiety in the viewer.
“Art is dangerous, art is edgy,” Community Arts Network of Oneonta Board President Jim Maloney said. “This is the stuff that you should be hanging on your walls at home because when you sit down on your couch and look up you’ll see something different every time.”
CANO held a “Re-Imagine the Local Arts” event at Wilber Mansion on April 29. The function attracted a who’s who of the region’s arts-related head honchos.
Raising money for the arts is often a tough sell. A shaking tin cup benefitting dogs and cats will fill faster than one for human painters, sculptors or musicians. Nothing against pets, but for me the arts matter more. Creative people promote cultural understanding and enhance quality of life. Art makes a community more interesting.
Contributions, gifts and grants are CANO’s largest sources of money. The final tally from the fundraiser is not yet in. I hope the take exceeds expectations.
“While we are still determining how much was raised, “Re-Imagine the Local Arts” was definitely a successful evening for CANO on many levels,” CANO Executive Director Hope Von Stengel said. “I continue to be humbled by the support of our community.”
Half a dozen people spoke on behalf of CANO at the fund raiser. “The arts is not just a luxury,” Catskill Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Ryan Geraghty said. “They are a vital part of our community’s cultural fabric, they bring us together, they inspire us and give us a sense of identity and purpose.”
An aging audience is one of many problems facing Oneonta’s cultural institutions. “We need to combat the attention economy with unique experiences, work to broaden our appeal to younger and underserved demographics,” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center Executive Director Geoffrey Doyle said. “We need to build upon our already solid foundation to insure a bright future for all of the arts organizations in Oneonta.”
CANO is personal for Oneonta City Councilmember and artist Emily Falco. “This is where I was exposed to exhibitions for the first time and where I took my first live figure drawing class and where I did pottery,” Falco said. “This is where I got the sense that it was possible to live and have a career as an artist.”
Art is not mired in the past. The old masters are important but much of contemporary art is reflecting the present or looking ahead. “CANO has helped me immensely in my artistic career,” artist and business owner James Mcllroy said. “I hope that the future of the place is set in a solid foundation.”
And the CSO’s Ryan Geraghty seconded the emotion: “By supporting all the arts organizations you’re helping to insure our community continues to thrive in a multi-dimensional way.”
I live rather modestly but I have purchased original art, especially paintings. I have a very colorful work on my living room wall that I bought from a street artist named Alan (he doesn’t use a last name) on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan. My neighbors thought the man was crazy. Maybe he was, but his painting of the local streetscape captured the intensity, severity and claustrophobia of the city.
Artists can be temperamental characters. After I paid Alan 40 bucks for his painting, he packed up his easel, paint and brushes and made a beeline for the nearest bar. Maybe he found creativity in a bottle. Jackson Pollack did.
Following Jim Maloney’s advice, I looked again at my painting. The vehicles on the street are crashing into each other. I’ve viewed that painting hundreds of times. I never noticed the collisions. Maloney was right. I always see something new on that canvas.
