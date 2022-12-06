Several developments made during December 1972 have had a lasting effect on the appearance of today’s area landscape, from buildings to pieces of land.
Every time Cooperstown residents hear the convincing sound of the fire alarm, firefighters or medics are hustling to their station, first occupied 50 years ago.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Dec. 7, 1972, “The Cooperstown Fire Department moved its equipment into the new Village Fire Hall Friday morning, and less than 36 hours later answered its first call from the new facility.
“Also making the move at the same time was the Cooperstown Emergency Squad and its ambulance which made its initial call from the new hall just hours later.
“Work on the new fire station, underway here since mid-April, has not yet been completed, but the part housing the apparatus is substantially finished.”
According to the April 20, 1972 edition of the Otsego Farmer, the cornerstone to the former station on that same site was laid in October 1887.
The future of area transportation was forming, as The Star of Dec. 8 reported, “The federal government has given approval to a proposed routing for 45 miles of Interstate 88 from Oneonta to the Schoharie County line.
“Transportation Commissioner Raymond Schuler said the route selected by the federal government minimizes the road’s impact on surrounding farm and residential lands.
“The route runs parallel to and generally south of N.Y. 7 along the Susquehanna River, Schenevus Creek and Cobleskill Creek valleys.”
In Oneonta, an urban renewal program was underway, and there had been significant controversy about demolishing several old buildings along Main Street.
Star readers also found out on Dec. 8, “A lingering controversy that has cast a cloud over plans to rehabilitate some of the buildings … was apparently settled yesterday.
“Warren Klauber, operator of the Army-Navy Store, said he has reached an agreement with the Urban Renewal Agency.
“He said he has a written agreement that he can rehabilitate the building at 168-172 Main Street that houses the Brady Shoe Store and the former Puritan shop that now serves as a community drop-in center.”
This section of downtown, including the Ford Block near today’s Muller Plaza, had been targeted for demolition under the initial urban renewal plan.
Interstate 88 was already under construction in the Oneonta area, and with it, Oneonta’s Southside was starting to see growth in new businesses on what had been farmland.
According to The Star of Dec. 20, “A railroad motif is planned for the décor of the Holiday Inn’s $1.8 million complex now under construction.” In recent years it became a Quality Inn.
“The motel complex, located near the Grand Street Arterial, is scheduled to be opened in May 1973. Construction work is about half completed.
“Philip Bowen, who has been named innkeeper, said the Holiday Inn is seeking D&H Railroad pictures, memorabilia and artifacts on a loan basis.”
Neahwa Park saw some growth in its future, as The Star reported on Dec. 23, “There is still no definite site for the city public works garage — but one parcel no longer being considered is the Elmore Milling Company property.
“City engineer John Buck has notified the State Department of Transportation that due to a prior agreement, Oneonta is required to use all surplus from the Interstate 88 project for open space or park land.
“According to Buck, the plan to use the Elmore Milling property for park land was overlooked by officials of the city and state when a request was made to locate the public works garage on that site.
“The Elmore property is not the only parcel of land the city will have an option to buy after I-88 is completed.
“The Anderson Junk Yard property, the Mill Race property, the Susquehanna River Dam and the property adjacent to the dam…and Big Island (today’s New Island), formerly owned by the DO Line are all being sought by the City of Oneonta and would increase the park land in the community by nearly 100 acres.” Much of this area is now along the pathway of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway.
