In Norwich during May 1923, the automobile was king. So was another king, for fun and a good cause.
MOTOR SHOW WAS CAUSE FOR A PARADE
In the modern era, when new model vehicles are released, there’s not the same hoopla as there was long ago, when people got together and actually took notice of new vehicles coming to the local markets. It was different in 1923.
“Get ready and keep Saturday afternoon open,” the Norwich Sun reported on May 1. “Norwich is to have her postponed automobile show on that day. That was the verdict issued by the Chenango County Automobile Dealers’ Association at their special meeting held in the chamber of commerce office, when a large representation of the membership of the association met and were unanimous in their decision.
“The show which is to be held on the West Park Place Saturday afternoon between the hours of 2 and 5 o’clock will be preceded by a monstrous parade over the principal streets of the city.
“The Smyrna band will lead the parade…and the organization will also give an afternoon concert on West Park Place during the progress of the show.”
Merchants in the downtown business district were happy to have crowds on hand to see the new models, and visit their stores.
Apparently all went well, as the Sun of May 7 reported, “Surpassing anything of its kind previously given in Norwich, the … show went over with wonderful success … pleasing an immense throng of people.
“Easily 75 cars were in the line of the parade as it moved over certain streets. Nearly every make of car familiar to this section of the state was in line, and together all formed an interesting sight to the onlooker.” Some of those models mentioned included Durant, Star, Jewitt, Paige, Larrabee, Chalmers, Maxwell, Franklin and Hatfield. Viewers also saw national models such as Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Studebaker.
HUGE THRONG PRESENT FOR TOMB OPENING
While local residents liked their automobiles, they apparently enjoyed ancient history, or something along that theme for a party, as the Sun of May 31 reported, “The Elks’ band dance and King Tut tomb opening at the city hall Tuesday night went across with a bang. It was a knockout from a standpoint of attendance and success. It is estimated that more than 1,000 persons were present for the ceremonies.
“Applause was profuse during the King Tut ceremonies when a perfectly preserved mummy was unearthed. It was brought to the attention of huge throng by means of implements and tools in the hands of noble craftsmen, who with many foreign dignitaries and distinguished guests from abroad had gathered to make the ceremony complete.
“After the excavating work was finished, it was found the mummy had teeth, nails, hair and vital organs, all in a fine state of preservation. Methods were then used to bring the mummy to life, which was done with handiwork like that of the Egyptians and also with modern American methods.
“Many treasures were found in the tomb, the discovery of which provided fun and laughter. These ranged from a wrist watch, worn 3,000 years ago, to false teeth, razors and the like and the showing of them was cause for much laughter.
“Guests at the tomb opening were attired in the costume of their native country, and in every instance were announced by the trumpeter. These costumes were especially attractive in most cases, and as the guests moved down the aisle clothed in their royal garments it was a signal for applause and laughter. Many spirits of the past attended the ceremonies, and they too, came in for their share of the fun making.”
Copy seen in an advertisement on May 26 mentioned, “The Egyptian ceremonies will commence at 8:30, under the personal direction of Ralph Griswold, Imperial Wizard and Funster. It is better than ‘The Womanless Wedding.’”
Tickets were $2 per couple for the full dinner, dance and tomb opening. Music was provided by “Linn Burdick’s Sheik Orchestra of 12 Pieces.” Some of the proceeds from the party went to a fund for a series of 12 band concerts to be held during the summer.
