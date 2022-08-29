Hartwick College’s new president, Darren Reisberg, has two big jobs. He needs to fill Oyaron Hill’s dormitories with 1,200 students. and he must raise more than $33 million to keep the school financially stable.
Last year the school launched a recruitment and retention program called FlightPath, a fancy name for a student support system. “FlightPath is a way in which we hope to distinguish ourselves from a number of the other small liberal arts colleges around us,” Reisberg said in an interview. “FlightPath is really designed to try and ensure that all of the students that are coming to Hartwick are provided with a level of support that is unique.”
The program includes an initial coach to help new students adjust to college life. Over time, a coach is added to assist with academics, a career coach for assistance in identifying possible professions, and in the student’s junior year an alumni mentor joins the guidance team.
“In their third year students likely will have decided a major, and they’ve decided what career direction they’re going in through their work with their career coach,” Reisberg said. “And the alumni mentor is an additional person to be part of that team to help them with their networking.”
Reisberg was also hired to raise tens of millions of dollars. “One of the core elements of our fundraising campaign I’m working on is to try ensure that we have the resources to have all of that infrastructure in place so that we can live out our promise to be providing that type of support,” Reisberg said. “That will help us in attracting new students and retaining our students because they have that support to help them get through.”
However, FlightPath adds to the school’s expenses. So, shaking the money tree in support of Hartwick is one of the most important tasks for the new president. “I’m the leader of the fundraising campaign,” Reisberg said. “I need to be the mouthpiece to demonstrate that we are a place that is worth investing in.”
He’ll be meeting with trustees and alumni in New York City, Albany and Boston. “I’ll be showcasing what it is we are already doing and what it is we are thinking about doing,” Reisberg said. “There are a lot of different components to these types of campaigns.”
Hartwick’s fundraising includes Reisberg asking rich folks for money and the annual giving program run by the school’s professional development team.
Overseeing academic support programs and returning from trips with overflowing moneybags are not the only things on Reisberg’s agenda. He also manages 185 faculty members, a 425-acre main campus with 22 buildings, and operations at the 920-acre Pine Lake Environmental Campus.
With respect to FlightPath, I asked Reisberg if that might be too much handholding. What about traditional values of hard work, self-reliance, and creative thinking? College is supposed to provide a balance between guidance and personal responsibility.
Reisberg said during his time in college “you sort of fended for yourself and there’s something to that.” But he added, “I think what we are seeing is the fallout from COVID and the fact that you’ve had a number of students that have been disconnected and a bit lost because of that.”
He notes, “there are many young adults who are suffering from a lot of social and emotional challenges and this extra support isn’t necessarily holding their hand the whole way but it is a net as they’re trying to make their way through.”
Of course, Hartwick’s FlightPath could be giving this new generation of students the encouragement needed to grow into intelligent, educated, responsible adults who will go on to lead productive, happy lives.
Hartwick is delivering the educational and support services. The hope is students will take advantage and graduate as well-rounded vigorous adults.
Time will tell.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.