New York state recently passed a law banning the smoking of tobacco and marijuana in all public parks, including in municipal and county parks. The new law, which is an addendum to the NYS Public Health Law (NYSPHL), is a boon to our communities’ public health and environment.
Smoke-free parks means all park visitors can enjoy air free from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. It means reduced toxic tobacco litter that can harm children, wildlife and the environment, and it means increased accessibility to people with health conditions such as asthma.
While many counties and municipalities already have smoke-free parks laws, those that do not will need to be ready to implement and enforce the new law by October 13, when the law will take effect. This will include installing signs that inform park visitors of the new rule and encouraging compliance by community members.
The deadline for posting signs and implementing the policy presents an opportunity for local governments to expand upon the law to further protect the health of community members and the environment. Before informing the public of the new law and posting new signage, local governments may want to consider whether to include vaping and/or to include all municipal or county grounds.
The new law does not prohibit vaping of either tobacco or marijuana in public parks. This omission causes some confusion with existing laws and can undermine the efforts to keep the air and environment healthy. The confusion arises from the fact that currently all but one other provision of NYSPHL (related to public libraries) prohibit smoking AND vaping. NYSPHL also prohibits smoking AND vaping of tobacco products between sunrise and sunset at all playgrounds in New York when one or more children under age 12 are present. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act also prohibits the smoking AND vaping of cannabis anywhere smoking and vaping of tobacco is prohibited.
By including vaping in their parks laws, local governments can make local policies easier to understand, observe and enforce. Just as importantly, including vaping will protect all park visitors from e-cigarette aerosols and hazardous e-cigarette waste. When being vaped, e-cigarettes emit aerosols which contain nicotine, ultrafine particles and low levels of toxins known to cause cancer. Secondhand exposure to these aerosols can exacerbate respiratory ailments like asthma and constrict arteries which could trigger a heart attack.
E-cigarettes may be even more harmful to the environment than cigarette butts. E-cigarette components are made of plastic and cartridges often contain liquid nicotine, which the Environmental Protection Agency has categorized as acute hazardous waste. There are currently no safe ways to dispose of e-cigarettes and their various parts.
Without a local policy in place, people can smoke, vape and use non-combustible tobacco and cannabis products on all county and municipal property not affected by the state Public Health Law. The new law prohibits smoking of tobacco and marijuana in “any public park,” defined as “public parks, beaches, pools, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps.” It does not include the entryways or grounds of municipal or county buildings that are also frequented by the public.
Many localities throughout the state have already implemented comprehensive smoke- and vape-free policies that include all municipal grounds. Last December, the city and town of Oneonta updated and expanded their tobacco-free outdoor policies by banning the smoking and vaping of tobacco and cannabis on all municipal properties, not just parks and recreational areas. Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie (TFC-DOS) assisted both the city and the town by providing data, policy templates and free signs. The city of Oneonta was able to save municipal dollars by ordering 60 free signs from TFC-DOS after passing the law. We look forward to seeing the signs around Oneonta soon.
TFC-DOS offers free assistance and resources to aid counties and municipalities in developing such policies, including policy templates and free signs that inform people of newly enacted policies. Local policies that expand beyond the requirements of state law are eligible for free signage from TFC-DOS.
To learn more about state law, how to order signs, and the benefits of comprehensive smoke- and vape-free policies, contact Jennifer Hill, community engagement coordinator, at Jennifer.Hill003@sphp.com.
Jeanie Orr is a program manager at Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie. Jennifer Hill is the organization’s community engagement coordinator.
