I want to state emphatically and without equivocation that there are no parallels between elected officials and mob bosses. I would never suggest any similarities. That would be unfair and just plain wrong.
When organized crime reached its peak in New York, the mob dominated gambling, drugs, booze, and prostitution, to name just a few of their enterprises.
Today, New York state is legally in many of the same businesses, sans the gunfire, that made Scarface Al Capone and Dapper Don John Gotti rich.
Mobsters had a full suite of gambling options. If one wanted to bet on a horse or a ballgame, you went to the local bookie. You want to bet on a number? Your local thug ran what was called the policy racket, a hooligan’s version of the lottery.
During prohibition, criminals quenched thirsts with bootleg whisky, bathtub gin and beer made at a brewery hidden in the woods. Gangsters were the original drug dealers. They sold marijuana and heroin.
Illicit sex? Prostitution was a cash cow.
Now let’s consider New York’s government operations. The state owns or controls all kinds of gambling and is rapidly expanding its holdings.
The numbers racket is gussied up by calling it a lottery. New York state tops the nation with $10 billion in lottery sales. Back in the day, bookies usually took 20-to-40% off the top. Legal lotteries typically get 50%.
The state owns three thoroughbred horse racing tracks — Saratoga Race Course, Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Park. And Gov. Kathy Hochul is backing a $450 million bond to upgrade Belmont to build a facility that will rival anything you’ll find in Las Vegas.
There are 25 legal casinos in New York where gamblers bet more than $800 million a month. The state tax rate is 30-to-40%. However, that’s not all. Currently, there is a big political fight underway about the siting of three new casinos downstate. Investment bank Union Gaming estimates that those casinos could generate $4.8 billion of gross revenue.
And we can’t forget about the new sports betting operations. Hochul announced the state collected more than $700 million in taxes from New York sports betting in 2022.
Never mind that critics say the lottery and sports betting are taxed on the poor and the young. That’s because the majority of lottery players come from poor and working class neighborhoods and young men are developing gambling addictions from sports betting via cell phones.
Albany adores gambling for the same reasons mobsters liked it. Moolah, lots of money.
What about drugs? The legal rollout of cannabis has been a classic example of bureaucrats botching the job. Albany politicians wanted the tax money while advancing social justice. The money may eventually roll in and past wrongs may be mitigated. But it’s a big mess in the short term. Oh, and our old friends, the neighborhood weed guys, run thriving businesses.
One last thing about drugs. Don’t get me started on taxpayer-funded safe injection sites for drug addicts. Drug dealers love them. Folks living nearby, not so much.
Booze? It’s no surprise that New York’s alcohol taxes are among the highest in the nation.
Of course, illegal prostitution still exists. Thankfully, the state is not in the illicit sex trade. But State Sen. Julia Salazar has introduced the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act. The bill would decriminalize consensual adult prostitution. Did you know, the state taxes some personal services?
Albany has a strict policy forbidding sexual harassment. As he was being kicked to the curb, Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied ever sexually abusing anyone. Cuomo repeatedly reminded us, under the law, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Back in the day thugs used Tommy guns to control their operations. Today, New York uses taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.