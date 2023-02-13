When it comes to the state budget, we need a voice of reason. I accept the job.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal is $227 billion. The Legislature is expected to add a few billion more. Our spending is higher than the $161 billion combined budgets of Texas and Florida. New York spends $11,641 per person. The average for Texas and Florida is $3,096.
New Yorkers need to decide if they want a government that spends that much money and involves itself so deeply in the lives of its citizens. Or not.
I believe the state government has grown too big and is trying to do too much.
Here’s how the governor wants to spend our money:
$94 billion on health care; $60 billion on all levels of education; $14 billion on transportation; $13 billion on welfare; and $8 billion for police and criminal justice.
The remainder goes to general expenses such as the bureaucracy, parks and debt service.
I believe there are reasonable ways to curb spending.
First, don’t start each budget cycle with the presumption that all existing programs need more money. Bureaucrats and advocates begin with the idea that every department requires an increase. Maybe they do, maybe they don’t.
State government should try zero-based budgeting. Departments would have zero out of the gate and then justify every dollar. Maybe services can be delivered at a lower cost or some programs are no longer needed.
Politicians often find ways to spend more money. Can’t elected officials also look for efficiencies and chop out dead wood? I’m not proposing cuts. Just holding the line for a few budget cycles.
New York’s budget topped $100 billion for the first time in 2003. Two decades later it’s $227 billion. That growth rate is unsustainable.
As the voice of reason, I propose a return to self-reliance, personal responsibility and entrepreneurship. The state has a mixed economy based on capitalism with an overlay of important safety net programs.
Regulated private enterprise made New York wealthy. However, the pendulum has swung too far toward programs that encourage people and businesses to become dependent on state money.
When it comes to policy initiatives, I encourage lawmakers to believe in the wisdom of their constituents. In the end people will do the right thing when it comes to most policy questions including environmental stewardship.
Hochul’s climate change plan is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% over the next seven years, and 85% by 2050 — a goal worthy of our support.
But I don’t believe her plan to phase out the use of natural gas by prohibiting it in new buildings will work. Telling people what they can’t do and replacing it with a mandate to do something they may not want to do is unnecessary.
Here is another possible way to meet the governor’s goals.
Significantly expand the production of green electricity and upgrade the distribution grid to handle the additional load. Yes to wind and solar. and what about water power? We already generate a lot of juice using hydro. New York state has the ability generate a lot more hydroelectricity if politicians had the will to do it.
Producing copious amounts of electricity using renewable resources will make that form of energy cheaper then natural gas. Utilize the magic of the markets. People will operate in their own self interest by making the switch from natural gas to electric appliances for heating and cooking. and they’ll do it voluntarily if they can save a buck.
These measures are practical approaches to deal with issues facing our state. They’re not MAGA ideas. I’m not a Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis Republican. I’m not an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Bernie Sanders progressive. I’m trying to be the voice of reason — an Obama, Clinton Democrat.
Let’s adopt reasonable, middle-of-the-road solutions to our problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.