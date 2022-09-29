In the most recent issue of the journal Science, a team of climate experts writes that we are a few tenths of a degree away from major climate tipping points — the collapse of ice sheets, the melting of permafrost, the loss of tropical coral reefs and damage to coastal ecosystems upon which millions depend for food. Decades of environmental effort — tree planting, recycling, donations to Sierra Club and NRDC — have not altered our trajectory, but instead have brought us to the edge of an abyss.
To be sure, we’d prefer a simple answer to the climate conundrum. Something without formulas or numbers. A plan not too tiresome or intricate. The inconvenient truth is that an effective path forward will be complex, expensive and utterly inconvenient. It will take more than wind, solar and batteries. Consider what has happened in two big economies which committed to renewable power in an effort to decarbonize.
In 2013, California closed its SONGS nuclear plant. Since then, the state has built solar and wind projects which comprise, on paper, 30% of its electrical capacity. Yet, on Sept. 2 of this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to keep California’s 2200 megawatt Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operating. The action was necessary to address a predicament aggravated by climate change: Energy imports that did not materialize, dwindling winter snowpack in the mountains exacerbating summer drought and wildfires even as hydro production declined, record heat waves bringing the threat of rolling blackouts. Despite billions in renewable deployment, and the construction of Moss Landing — the world’s largest lithium-ion battery — California’s electric grid is expensive and unreliable. Moreover, studies have shown that Californians could save billions in energy costs and achieve climate goals faster with nuclear power.
Germany has a history of visceral opposition to nuclear power. The last of its nuclear plants had been slated to close this year. But in 2021, millions of Germany’s solar panels were blanketed by snow; freezing weather rendered its 30,000 wind turbines essentially useless. Harald Schwarz, a professor at the University of Cottbus, summed up the situation: “The guaranteed output of wind energy and photovoltaics … de-facto is zero.” In the midst of a fuel crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has decided to keep nuclear plants open to ensure adequate power this coming winter.
California and Germany are a decade ahead of New York in renewable buildout. Yet, in California, several new gas plants are being fired up and, in 2021, electricity production from natural gas (97.4 TWh) was greater than the state’s renewable and nuclear generation combined. Germany replaced shuttered nuclear reactors with coal plants — the dirtiest form of electricity on the planet. and in 2021, German electricity from the combustion of coal, crops, wood, oil and gas (about 236 TWh) was greater than its renewable generation (about 225 TWh).
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, China and South Korea have all committed to building more nuclear power. In the U.S., Illinois determined that keeping its nuclear plants running is necessary to provide affordable energy and to maintain a lower-carbon grid. TerraPower is building an advanced reactor at the site of an old coal-burning plant in Wyoming. The company’s founder, Bill Gates, understands that investing in nuclear technology will be critical to mitigating climate change while meeting growing energy needs at a global scale. Like Dr. James Hansen, Gates realizes that what we do in the US won’t matter unless we can export a scalable, carbon-free solution to developing nations which will, otherwise, generate electricity for their schools, hospitals, industry and homes with fossil fuels.
New York’s Climate Action Council produced a draft scoping plan that purports to power the state through the construction of solar and wind installations even as our demand for electricity is expected to double. Those industrial facilities rely on huge subsidies. Further, the state’s “accelerated siting” law has made possible an obscene land grab — one that could ultimately cover two thousand square miles of rural New York with wind turbines and solar panels. As upstate braces for an onslaught of energy sprawl, we should acknowledge that the first 80,000 acres of solar panels, along with battery plants and gigantic transmission lines like the governor’s multibillion-dollar Clean Path New York, could have been avoided if the Indian Point reactors had remained online.
The bad, sad news is that addressing global warming won’t be simple. Consider environmental justice: Solar and wind have overseas supply chains which rely on lax environmental regulations and a disregard of human rights including forced labor to produce solar panels in China. Solar and wind farms generate few permanent jobs even as they create new “EJ” communities.
As confirmed by statistical analysis by Oxford and the United Nations, nuclear power is as safe as solar or wind. Nuclear relies on a predominantly domestic supply chain; it offers high-wage jobs and reliable energy. Nuclear power has the smallest environmental impact of any generating source and can satisfy the baseload demand which constitutes two thirds of New York’s electricity use.
Yet Albany, with the support of anti-nuclear NGOs like Sierra Club, Food and Water Watch, and AGREE, believes we should forfeit our forests, farmlands and communities in an experiment that has already failed elsewhere. and the fossil-fuel industry, which sees sales of gas to California and LNG exports to Germany increasing, supports the state’s plan.
Solar and wind look cheap when we ignore their short lifespan; their need for expensive support in the form of batteries, backup generation and new transmission; their waste stream as retired panels and turbines are trucked to landfills; their vulnerability to winter storms and hurricanes; the substantial subsidies they require. They are cheap if we are willing to accept the forfeiture of local law and environmental review as well as the loss of farms and forests those regulations formerly protected. They are cheap if we ignore their intermittency: the sheer inconvenience of resources which generate nothing most of the time. Nuclear does look expensive if we forget that reactors sit on just a few hundred acres; a reactor can provide thousands of high wage jobs as well as carbon-free baseload energy for four generations.
Perhaps it’s too late to fix what’s gone awry with our environmental efforts. A correction would require an unpleasant look in the mirror: an admission that stemming global warming will be hard; it will require us to give up things we believe we need.
We’ll have to rebalance our lives so that a healthy planet is the foundation of what we call happiness. Certainly, understanding the science will be critical if we hope to step back from the abyss.
Dennis Higgins lives in Otego.
