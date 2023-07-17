It’s hard to know what our elected officials do for us. Typically, we citizens don’t often see politicians in the flesh. But if you attended Oneonta’s Fourth of July parade you were treated to a gaggle of pols marching down Main Street.
Mayor Mark Drnek, projecting a symbol of continuity, walked with former Mayor Gary Herzig. My Common Council member, Emily Falco, waved to me with a friendly smile of recognition as she ambled by.
First-term Congressman Marc Molinaro was working the crowd the hardest, scampering from side-to-side to greet constituents. He was dressed very casually in jeans and a light blue untucked shirt with a pattern of stars and tiny flags. A very notable contrast to the first member of Congress I ever saw in a parade. That was Rep. Otis Pike wearing a dark gray suit, starched white shirt, and a tightly knotted tie in 1964. That’s the way congressmen dressed back then.
And there was the tallest politician in the march, State Sen. Peter Oberacker. He was wearing a black polo shirt with the state Senate seal printed on his left breast, white slacks, unpolished brown shoes and sun glasses.
Oberacker was having a good week. He officiated at his son wedding on July 1. “It may be one of the few times where my oration skills will be put to a test” Oberacker said in an interview two days before the marriage ceremony. “I’ll try to keep emotions and the ability to orate in perfect harmony.”
During our interview, Oberacker expressed disappointment with the way the state Senate conducts business. “A lot of bills were coming down towards the end of session,” he said. “We had 300 bills to act upon on our last day, we got out at 4:30 in the morning.”
Oberacker said the process is inefficient and not businesslike. “It’s discouraging to get these bills late, digest them, read them, understand them and then vote on it,” Oberacker said. “We’re asked to vote on and implement these laws without understanding their effect downstream.”
Regarding the $229 billion budget passed during the most recent session, Oberacker said, “We have a spending problem” that will lead to future shortfalls. “I was voting no on a lot of these budget bills,” he said.
Oberacker singled out the measure that includes thousands of spending items called “the big ugly.” He said he would vote for many of the line items in the bill, but taken as a whole, he voted no. As a result, he said, he gets criticized for voting against programs that are politically popular.
When asked, he agreed with former Gov. Hugh Carey’s comment during the state’s fiscal crisis in the mid 1970s following record spending during Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s administration. “The days of wine and roses are over,” Carey said. Oberacker believes our days of reckoning are near.
Oberacker wants budget and legislative processes reformed. “I would like to see us get back to a more business-type mindset,” he said. “I would like to see more legislators with a business background and even experience in local municipal government.”
But not all is lost, in his view. “I’m beginning to see some members open [to reform],” Oberacker said. “I have made what I see as really good relationships with my colleagues from across the aisle now that we are back to meeting in person post-COVID.”
Oberacker faced a stiff challenge in the 2022 Republican primary. He did defeat Terry Bernardo, getting 52% of the vote. Sixty-two percent voted for Oberacker in the general election against Democrat Eric Ball.
It’s comforting to see our elected officials even if it’s only for a few minutes during a holiday. In a democracy politicians work for us. If we like them we can reelect them. Or, as stated unpretentiously by Fiorello La Guardia, we can “throw the bums out,” if we collectively chose to do so.
