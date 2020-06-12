On Balance: Are we nibbling on forbidden fruit?

“Artificial Intelligence is the dominant technology of the future.”
– Stuart Russell
It is very likely that, in the relatively near future, machines will far exceed our human capacity for decision making in the real world. With the advent of deep learning algorithms and large neural networks that simulate the human brain, machines are now on track to achieving “super intelligence.” So says Stuart Russell, author of “Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control.” He is not alone. In a report last year from the Center for the Governance of AI (part of Oxford University’s Future of Humanity Institute), the late Stephen Hawking was concerned about technologies that would exceed our intelligence — “by more than ours exceeds that of snails.”
In an interview in the December 2017 issue of Wired magazine, Hawking stated “I fear that AI may replace humans altogether.”
Speaking at the MIT Aeronautics and Astronautics Centennial Symposium, Tech guru Elon Musk said, “With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.” He called it “our biggest existential threat.”
Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, is equally concerned: “I am in the camp that is concerned about super intelligence ... I agree with Elon Musk and some others on this and don’t understand why some people are not concerned.”
Although worry about the future of AI is being voiced here and there among some noted scientists, public awareness of that concern — as with climate change and so many other imminent threats — doesn’t come close to truly appreciating the existential risks. No doubt that is because of all the accelerated progress that has been achieved in the many diverse fields in which AI has been deployed in recent years.
There is no denying that AI has been a huge factor in advancing human knowledge, and gaining access to super AI “would be the greatest event in human history.” But Russell is warning us (it’s the purpose of his book) that “it might be the last event in human history.” He suggests that
“The arrival of super intelligent AI is in many ways analogous to the arrival of a superior alien civilization — but much more likely to occur.” He asks us to imagine what would happen if we received notice from a superior alien civilization that they would arrive on earth within 30 to 50 years. The word “pandemonium” would not begin to describe the world’s reaction.
OK, but really, how close are we to actually achieving super intelligent machines? For an answer, Russell takes us back to an earlier time when another potential civilization-ending idea — nuclear energy — was being proposed only to have cold water poured on it.
Along with his contemporaries, Ernest Rutherford, the man who discovered the proton and was first to split the atom, had long been aware that tiny atomic nuclei stored immense amounts of energy. But the prevailing view at the time was that tapping this sort of energy was impossible. Rutherford himself gave a speech in 1933 to the British Association for the Advancement of Science in which he stated, “Anyone who looks for a source of power in the transformation of the atom is talking moonshine.”
The next morning, having read in the London Times what Rutherford had said, a Hungarian physicist named Leo Szilard, who had recently fled Nazi Germany, went for a walk to mull it over. Within 24 hours he invented the neutron induced nuclear chain reaction. He patented the idea in 1934, and in late 1939 wrote the letter for Albert Einstein’s signature that resulted in the Manhattan Project that built the first atomic bomb.
So far, the problems that have been associated with machine intelligence can be separated into two general categories:
1. Those problems we are already having today with algorithmic bias. For example, the unconscious confirmation and selection bias errors that are being programmed into machines by humans that create unfair outcomes — such as privileging one group of users over others.
2. Those problems which will not arise until AI systems are vastly more capable — like extinction-type risks resulting from machine learning that pursues goals in characteristically unpredictable ways — ways that may not be compatible with human values, or are not programmed correctly by humans to always share those values — if that is even possible!
To see Russell’s seven minute arms-control advocacy video, Slaughterbots, shown at the UN in 2017, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HipTO_7mUOw
Consider, for example, how algorithms on social media maximize “click through.” Most people assume that the solution attained by algorithms is to simply present items that the user likes to click on. WRONG! Typically the solution is to actually change the user’s preferences so that they become more predictable. A more predictable user can more easily be fed items that they are likely to click on. The act of “liking” on Facebook is one way that users are made more predictable — in a whole host of categories, not just product selection.
Political persuasion can also be teased out from an individual’s “likes” on Facebook — even though the algorithms Facebook uses are far from super intelligent. As it happens, people with more extreme political views tend to be more predictable, and that’s good for click-through.
Algorithms learn how to modify the state of their environment; in this case the user’s mind, in order to maximize its objective. Arguably, some of the consequences may include the resurgence of fascism, the dissolution of the social contract that underpins democracies around the world, and potentially, the end of the European Union and NATO.
There are a great number of concerns to contend with regarding today’s accelerated deployment of artificial intelligence; for example, the impact it is having and will have on unemployment, privacy, fairness, policy making — and even our concept of morality. Ultimately, however, it is the prospect of soon having super intelligent autonomous machines making decisions for us; INCLUDING AUTONOMOUS WEAPONS that bring the problem and its challenge into focus.
