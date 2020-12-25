On Balance: Can President-elect Biden right our course?

The Trump presidency has ushered in the worst era in my lifetime of government corruption and faithless democracy. It has cost tens of thousands of lives because of an initially botched and still insufficient COVID-19 response. By willful neglect of that crisis it has trashed thousands of businesses that have left countless middle class and poor unemployed, and, it has damaged the reputations of dozens of scientists, reputable institutions and civic leaders. It has also severely weakened our citizens’ hold on truth and its already wavering trust in government.
Not only have Trump and his supporters hijacked the Republican Party, but they have appropriated what it means to be a conservative. It once claimed to be the party of law and order, but many Republican Party leaders have now abandoned that presumed long held principle to embrace extra-legal obstruction and extreme seditious rationales instead — all in an unabashed last ditch effort to hold onto the reins of power. Short of that goal they seem willing to do whatever it takes (once again) to sabotage an incoming Democratic administration’s efforts to right our course and set us on a new path away from impending doom.
In the words of former Republican, now Democrat, Steve Schmidt, senior adviser for Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid: “The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class. There is no fidelity to the American ideal or American democracy.”
According to the experts, the United States is under cyber-attack by Russian hackers. Undetected since March of this year (unless the attack has been hidden from public view for “national security” purposes), it is considered the worst national security assault in our country’s history. And where is our president? Donald Trump is AWOL (absent without official leave).
He has been a conspicuous no-show, not only when it comes to the Russian attack, but to the now raging COVID crisis, as well as the stalled, much needed rescue bill pending in Congress. All he wants and cares to talk about is the so-called fraudulent election that he claims was stolen — a fabricated issue he continues to milk for every last penny he can squeeze from his mesmerized followers.
If anyone thinks, however, that switching out Trump for Biden — even if Democrats gain control of the Senate — will be all that is needed to save us from ruin, I’m afraid that that just is not so. Underlying all our political and cultural problems, in my opinion, is a capitalist system gone rogue.
The disparity between the rich — especially the super-rich — and the rest of us in this country has grown like a cancer for decades and it is approaching terminal status. We are at the point now where average citizens have little to no say about their own destiny — and the destiny of all humankind for that matter — because one ordinary individual’s vote is no match for the billions in the coffers of each super-wealthy power broker.
An unregulated social media has left powerful corporations in control of what now passes for our public market place of ideas and a clueless Congress is woefully unprepared to deal with technology that even the experts can no longer keep up with ethically and morally. (For more on this subject watch “The Social Dilemma” documentary on Netflix.)
Capitalism, if humanely managed and under the majority control of an informed citizenry CAN be made to benefit society as a whole once again and not just the wealthy, but first a more equal political footing must be established between rich and poor, between the privileged and the less fortunate. This will never happen while being a billionaire is viewed to be the ultimate prize in a capitalist society — never mind tolerated.
I have often said that if Americans were ever offered the opportunity to cap the personal wealth of all of their individual citizens to one billion dollars ,the measure would fail miserably because the American dream has long been corrupted. It has gone from a once attainable goal of a healthy and prosperous life to a phantom chimera of a God with angel’s wings and devil’s horns, a fantasy that unchecked power is the secret to a happy life. It has been transformed by the lure of power from something real and true into something that is a lie which, nevertheless, many of us are still willing to believe.
The only chance that this generation can still secure a future that preserves hope and security for the next generation depends upon our willingness to totally reform our system(s) of government — beginning with managing capitalism humanely; i.e. making changes to how we define and promote its values by putting real human progress ahead of costly-to-society profits.
Until Americans learn or are taught by catastrophic events that our neighbor’s well-being — no matter where on the planet he or she may reside — is intimately linked to our own and that managing the earth’s resources equitably and wisely is in all our best interest, we will never solve the more apparent problems of the day — even climate change!
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
