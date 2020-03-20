“It’s not surprising that so many of us rushed to follow the bustling White Rabbit down his tunnel into a promised digital Wonderland where, like Alice, we fell prey to delusion.”
— Shoshana Zuboff
Gone are the days when internet platforms were thought of as bulletin boards; where anyone with an avatar could pin a note or offer an opinion or ask for help from a selected group of like-minded people without ever divulging their identity and leaving digital breadcrumbs back to the private thoughts and spaces they shared with family and friends over a lifetime.
According to Zuboff, in her tome, “Surveillance Capitalism,” an alluring but dangerous idea is infecting corporate America’s economic logic, and, like a novel virus it is now spreading into all sectors of the economy.
She traces the infection’s origin to the ubiquitously popular Google search engine. When that powerful search engine was converted from a tool that served humanity into a tool that served corporate America — when that conversion went unheeded — that was the time a fateful Faustian bargain was struck; a bargain that marked the betrayal of Google’s founding ethos and exposed our economy to the largest theft-by deception scam in our country’s history. That theft will not involve money so much as it will our individual autonomy, our freedom and our way of life.
It happened during the stock market crisis of 2001-02 (the dotcom bust) when Google was hit with a financial emergency. Though Google’s search engine had been a great success, it hadn’t yet found a way to monetize its popularity and Google’s investors were getting panicky. At the same time, however, Google technicians were experimenting with what they called “digital breadcrumbs” — the collateral personal data from search queries that they were saving on their servers but hadn’t yet found a use for ... and they struck gold.
What they discovered would not be useful to upgrade their platform or even improve customer service. It was more momentous than that. It provided a way for Google to totally transform the money making side of their business — targeted advertising — into the behemoth that Google is today.
By using super computers programed with the latest A.I. software, together with deep learning algorithms to search through all the unused data on their servers, it was going to be possible to create a technology — a virtual black box — that could precisely target customers for their advertisers’ products with an accuracy never before imagined.
In the past, Google’s formula had been to let advertisers choose from among the many relevant categories via “key words” to narrow the field of prospective customers. Though that method could not specifically identify interested individuals, it was fairly successful in narrowing target areas.
But, with this new technology, instead of asking their clients to choose key words, Google could instead just put the ads in their magic box and the wizardry of their proprietary machinations would turn those ads into the equivalent of the online advertiser’s Holy Grail — more click-throughs.
Essential to any long-term success of such technology, however, is the need to acquire evermore sets of personal data. Google executives were aware of this fact — and the ethical problems it posed. The collateral data that resided on their servers would do for a while, but the magic box they had invented would eventually turn into a hungry Pandora’s Box. It would soon demand more and more personal data to stay ahead of the game and satisfy its master (or vice versa). Eventually data would have to be lifted from affiliated services like Gmail, from social networking sites, and from the plethora of online “connected” devices that were beginning to show up in the marketplace. In spite of the likely and dangerous consequences, and, lured by the fortunes they could make, Google executives threw caution to the wind and declared a “state of exception” (to circumvent the company’s founding ethos) and charged full steam ahead.
In 2001, without their black box technology, Google earned $86.4 million in revenue. Just one year later, with their black box Google earned $439.5 million ... and there was no going back.
Online advertising may be where surveillance capitalism first got its start, but today that virus has permeated every part of corporate America; dolls that spy, thermostats with hidden microphones, the Pokemon Go crowd control “game,” GPS software that tracks where you go, smartphones that keep you connected, Facebook that knows what you like, Alexa recording your every word, TVs that remember what you watch ... all to feed the growing corporate addiction to surveil for profit while masquerading their products as devices of convenience and free service.
Back in October 2019, an article in Consumer Reports rang an alarm bell — one of many that have been heard in the distance but so far, mostly ignored:
“Welcome to the age of ordinary objects that stealthily spy on us — from inside our cars, our homes, and our offices. That smartphone game you play in a waiting room, the mobile app that gives you a weather forecast, the photo you share with online friends — all have the ability to reveal intimate details about your life ...”
Family photos are being scraped from Facebook accounts and sold to facial recognition software companies, who then sell their services to the CIA, or to law enforcement, or to China to help them control their persecuted minority, the Uighurs.
Are we next?
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
