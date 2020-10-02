On Balance: Democrats could take a lesson from GOP

“Say it plainly: The President is a Psychopath” read a headline in the Sept. 24th issue of the NY Daily News.
No doubt there are those who will want to excoriate the editors of the NY Daily News for publishing such a headline, even though the authors of that piece were both credentialed clinical psychologists in good standing. However, by now, the fact that many other such opinions about the mental state of Donald Trump have already found their way into mainstream media outlets — many of them authored by respected Republicans — suggests, one would think, that by now anyone’s claim to righteous indignation would be nullified.
Remember the statements made about Trump during the primaries by Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham — before they injected themselves with Kool-Aid to be vaccinated against incoming Trump tweets?
Remember Jim Mattis’ scathing critique of Trump‘s leadership style, which he compared to the Nazi “Divide and Conquer” strategy? …And how about all the slanderous statements made by Trump himself? (Pick any week!)
Republicans excel at manufacturing righteous indignation. That’s been a major part of their game plan for over a decade. (If only Democrats had taken notes.) But that strategy is wearing thin. When what you are constantly complaining about not only has no merit but is clearly something you yourself have done many times in the past and would do again given the chance, it becomes difficult e-v-e-n-t-u-a-l-l-y to camouflage it as anything other than pure projection.
Outrage porn, cooked up in the back rooms of the White House by the likes of would-be warlock Stephen Miller and fermented into a witches brew by Trump’s incestuous nightly intercourse with his millionaire friends at Fox, has been a constant but mostly ignored “tell” for years that signaled just what Republicans in a Trump administration are capable of doing to hold onto power. How Republicans have gotten away with deflecting that fact for so long is beyond me. That deserves true outrage!
Democrats have been easy marks when it comes to manufactured outrage. For longer than I can remember they have been perpetually stuck in the Way-Back-Machine — back when verifiable truth and reason alone could vanquish an opponent in a debate; when raising your voice was not necessary and not advised; when facts mattered and audiences not only could tell but CARED when blatant lies were being told.
Dems haven’t kept up. Perhaps if they hadn’t clung to the staid traditions of old, like facts, reason and evidence, but instead had ventured, like their Republican colleagues, into the bold new territories of conspiracy theory, alternative facts and even a little hocus-pocus, their performance wouldn’t seem so anemic.
The first presidential debate will have occurred by the time this column is printed… Want to laugh? I searched Google for tips on how to construct a good argument. The first article that came up was sub-titled “It doesn’t matter how quick your comebacks are if they don’t follow reason.”
Oh? Does anyone really expect Trump to “follow reason” in the debates? Is that even what his cult followers want him to do?
I admit part of me is rooting for Biden to clean the floor with Trump in the debates, but that’s the Republican in me talking. The Democrat in me — I’m told — would never countenance such a thing…. But I must admit, I have no problem with what the professionals at the Lincoln Project are doing to Trump — metaphorically speaking of course. I just wish they did seminars or something. Democrats could learn a lot. With full face masks and social distancing, who would know?
The days of Walter Cronkite have come and gone. Television networks now demand that their news departments show a profit. The dissemination of the news is no longer considered a crucial and patriotic free service by most American corporations that control media. Capitalism caught up with network news years ago when it demanded that news departments had to “carry their own weight.” Cable news soon followed.
Before long, news bureaus around the world began to disappear and “all the news fit to print” was reduced to a commodity that could be spun, edited and packaged to make a profit. It turned out that representing both sides of an issue — even perfunctorily — was no longer necessary. A stronger support base could be garnered — with fewer disgruntled viewers — if management just picked a side on the political spectrum and got out of the middle. Let’s see… would it be the side supported by big corporate ad dollars or the side dependent on volunteer donors and grants?
As the middle road became littered with road kill the first commandment of capitalism — “make a profit” — began asserting itself in media board rooms and, little by little, the Murdock family business model became the model to emulate. That’s when the race to the bottom switched from a trot to a gallop.
Until the American consumer realizes that personally tailored news coverage designed to maximize profit is not in anyone’s interest but the media moguls and their well-paid perverters of truth who want to dominate and control the American agenda, we will remain a divided country of warring tribes.
If you missed the funeral for civility-in-politics, just replay Lindsey Graham’s grandiose — but alas, in this day and age effective — over-the-top performance during the Kavanaugh treachery. You can still hear echoes of the bell that tolled for the death of honesty and respect in U.S. Senate hearings.
In this terrible time we all find ourselves in, perhaps it would behoove all of us to begin seeing a little more red and join the fight — not the partisan left vs. right fight — but, as Joe Biden sees it, the battle for common purpose and the American soul.
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
