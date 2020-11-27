On Balance: Looking forward to turning the page

“The thing that makes a great democracy is the norm. Norms are the lubrication that makes things work.”
— Meredith McGehee, an expert on political ethics
Earlier this week, Michigan and Pennsylvania state lawmakers belatedly refused Trump’s peremptory “requests” to throw the election his way. The plan was to claim fraud, bypass the election results in their states and appoint their own for-Trump electors. Pulitzer Prize winning American journalist Barton Gellman discovered this plan several months ago and warned us about it in the Atlantic magazine. (Search “Barton Gellman on how Trump could tamper with the election”)
Thankfully, the success of this strategy depended upon a very close election. A what-if scenario suggests that a comprehensive reform of our election laws is long overdue.
Joe Biden has officially surpassed the not yet certified 270 electoral votes needed to be our next president. According to David Plouffe, however, (Plouffe was Barack Obama’s campaign manager for his successful 2008 presidential campaign) “that doesn’t mean that Trump won’t continue to try and raise money in the biggest grift in American history for his future prospects— and future law suit defense.”
Historian and author, Michael Beschloss concurs: “We have never seen anything like this before. This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders.”
Now that Biden is the “declared” winner, some of my friends and acquaintances have been advising me to “avoid bashing Trump’s past actions” in my column. I would be wise, they say, to “look forward” and not spend more time crying over spilled milk. Instead, I should try to advance a better understanding of the challenges ahead of us — as a country that other nations look to, and, as a species that life’s entire basket of plenty depends upon.
That’s arguably good advice … and certainly worthy of consideration … though, in my opinion, Trump’s propensity to do evil has by no means been thwarted just because of a loss at the ballot box ½ quite the contrary! I expect even worse things to come from a now defeated and vengeful despot. A lot more will have to be said and done to limit the further damage that Trump even now is doing to our Republic before this sad chapter in our country’s history is over.
I do, however, welcome this opportunity — brief as it may turn out to be — to focus on what a better understanding might look like in this ultra-partisan world we find ourselves in today.
“A good answer must be reinvented many times, from scratch.”
— from Richard Powers’ novel “The Overstory”
The “Tragedy of the Commons” comes to mind.
First posited in 1968 by Garrett Hardin (based on British economist William Foster Lloyd’s 1833 essay) the Tragedy of the Commons is the outcome that too often occurs when individual users collectively using a shared resource behave contrary to the common good. Short-term self-interest pitted against the long-term common good remains one of the true challenges of our times — in all sorts of scenarios.
(See a five minute video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxC161GvMPc)
If you consider freedom a shared resource — and surely it is, the dilemma that all freedom-loving individuals face is the same that ranchers faced whom Lloyd wrote about in 1833; trying to graze cattle on common ground, or, more generally, how to manage a shared resource AND get everyone to cooperate?
Freedom is a particularly difficult shared resource to manage because freedom manifests itself in so many different ways. In so-called “free” societies, each type of freedom is generally associated with a right: There’s the freedom (right) to voice your opinion, freedom (right) to travel, freedom (right) to be safe, freedom (right) to choose, freedom (right) to be left alone, etc., etc.
So one day a seat belt law is passed and everyone must suddenly put on a seat belt when riding in a car or truck — even in their own vehicle. In many states vehicle and liability insurance becomes mandatory. A new vaccination law is suddenly passed — even without your personal input. What happened to our freedom to choose? What happened to our right to be left alone?
Eventually, most of us have accepted these laws, but a few, I’m afraid, fail to understand their actual underlying rationale. They either go along just because they don’t want to break the law, or, they ignore the law whenever they can.
But when yet other restrictions to their perceived individual freedoms come down the pike, some can’t help but feel unfairly put-upon and so they complain, and even rebel.
Ironically, assuming their good intentions, it is their very lack of understanding the rationale for the rule that causes them to feel that their freedom (right) has been infringed upon. But the rule, if statistically warranted and adequately verified, actually protects their freedom (right) better than if there were no rule at all.
The seat belt law does not guarantee that no one will ever be injured or killed in an accident BECAUSE they wore a seat belt. Unfortunately, that does happen. What it does “state” (inferred from evidence) is that wearing a seat belt saves lives and reduces serious injury — even counting injuries and loss of life due to wearing a seat belt.
The law not only protects the community at large in terms of grief and medical expenses, it actually confers additional safety (statistically) to every individual who wears one, i.e. EVERYONE’S chances for a better outcome are improved!
The same is true for the statistically warranted and adequately verified laws about wearing helmets, receiving vaccines, getting driver’s licenses, honoring hunting quotas, and, possible mandatory rules (never mind wisdom) about wearing face masks during this airborne-spread COVID-19 pandemic.
