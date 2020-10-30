On Balance: More Trump lies while more Americans die

“Donald Trump has exhibited a reckless disregard for human life.”
– Kamala Harris
In any argument involving different points of view, the refusal by one side to acknowledge established fact and demonstrable truth is at best an admission of inexcusable ignorance and at worst an intentional deceit.
The sworn testimony in 1993 of four top American tobacco executives is a good example of the latter… “Smoking is not addictive” and “Smoking does not conclusively cause cancer or any other illness.” That was their knowingly fraudulent claim for decades. Meanwhile, according to a CDC report published that same year, “in 1988 more than 434,000 smoking-attributable deaths occurred in the U.S.” Millions more have occurred since then.
That decades-long refusal by tobacco executives to own up to their carefully crafted lie consigned tens of millions of Americans first to oblivion, next to horrific suffering and finally to premature, awful deaths.
The lies that have been told about the coronavirus by President Trump this year are no less pernicious and far more damaging to ALL Americans regardless of the final death count.
To allow or ignore such lies and to proceed nevertheless in the belief that there are other ways to achieve one’s goal is tantamount to laying bricks for a monument to reason and skipping the cornerstone; that cornerstone being a mutually agreed-to set of relevant facts. Truth matters. Sometimes truth is obvious. Sometimes you have to dig for it. Sometimes you need the help of established experts in the field.
There is no reasoning with people who feel entitled to their own facts, who feel independently qualified to judge the validity of those facts and who base the soundness of their judgements on their personal beliefs rather than available expertise.
Let’s review just a few of the lies trumpeted by the president this year about the coronavirus:
Feb. 28 – Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ “new hoax.”
Mar. 6 – “Anybody that needs a test gets a test.”
May 8 – The coronavirus is “going to go away without a vaccine … and we’re not going to see it again.”
June 17 – The pandemic is “fading away. It’s going to fade away.” (Trump made this claim ahead of his rally in Tulsa. By July 2, U.S. cases doubled to about 50,000)
July 4 – “99%” of COVID-19 cases are totally harmless.”
July 6 – “We now have the lowest Fatality Rate in the World.” (The U.S. had the world’s ninth–worst mortality rate at that time according to Johns Hopkins.
Sept. 23 – America is “rounding the corner” and “rounding the final turn.” (By September, U.S. coronavirus deaths numbered around 200,000. According to Johns Hopkins University, new data have models projecting 410,000 deaths by Jan. 1)
A damming report recently issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, shows that the White House was aware since just after Labor Day that COVID cases were rising dramatically around the country. In fact, six weeks of heretofore unrevealed White House Coronavirus Task Force reports actually documented an alarming and growing number of states moving into the red zone for new cases.
The White House chose to hide these reports even as President Trump claimed publicly that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” and continued hosting potential super-spreading events in many of the very states the task force was putting on notice — 32 of them and climbing.
Trump’s lying has been pervasive, in-your-face insulting, and outrageous beyond precedent. Yet, instead of being repulsed by it, a shocking number of Americans have become immune to the stench coming from his mouth. Some weak-minded die-hard cult members even see his lies as an “own the liberals” entertainment perk. It’s what attracts them to his rallies. Others just assume that it is the acrid sweet smell of success that emanates from winning con artists. How “great leader” gets his way is unimportant to them. They just hop on board, hold their noses and remain diligent as to where the exits are.
But even as Trump’s lies appear to be jumping the shark — in terms of entertainment — his rallies and tweets have already planted his virus-like spores in other venues of public discourse — Fox News, Facebook, Instagram, Tic Toc, Snapchat, Reddit, YouTube. And on these sites the trashing of norms has become “bold leadership.” Setting and then breaking your own precedent has become “just good politics.” Crying wolf to justify declaring an emergency becomes “working the system.” And robbing one government account to illegally fund another is just “creative financing.” Trump’s lies have pushed our country’s leaders onto the slippery slope of anything goes if you are the first to do it.
When there are no consequences, politicians with fake core values will happily trade their honor for political security and the power they think comes with it. It’s like a virus. It looks for those with compromised immune systems. Many of the infected don’t even exhibit symptoms, but all the while they shed spores from their disease into an already simmering caldron of cultural jamming memes and institutional racism. That’s where this particular virus causes the most havoc.
So when a would-be justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, during Senate confirmation questioning, refuses to acknowledge that federal law prohibits voter intimidation at the polls; or that the Constitution and federal law does not allow a president to unilaterally delay a general election, and even refuses to engage on a variety of other questions of established law, refusing to say, for example, whether Medicare and Social Security are even constitutional, it is unquestionably clear that the infection is spreading; that our process for choosing a Supreme Court justice has already succumbed and that other American institutions should be put in quarantine before it’s too late — too late for duped Republicans and outmaneuvered Democrats.
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
