On Balance: Political chameleons speak glib gibberish

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.