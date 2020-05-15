On Balance: Political chameleons speak glib gibberish

“One great use of words is to hide our thoughts.” — Voltaire
The expression “straight from the horse’s mouth” comes from the practice of directly examining a horse’s teeth to determine its age — the longer the teeth, the older the horse. The idea behind this expression is that the information being conveyed comes directly from examining the facts at the source. It’s another way of saying said information is factual and has been credibly confirmed.
The following is a timeline — a condensed history of utterances — by President Donald Trump to the American people about the COVID-19 pandemic ...
First, some recent history:
On Jan. 3, a Chinese official officially informed CDC Director Robert Redfield of the outbreak of a respiratory illness in the city of Wuhan. Redfield relayed that information to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, and Azar informed the White House National Security Council. Intelligence officials soon began offering ominous, classified warnings about the virus to Trump in the president’s daily brief. The warnings persisted well into February.
In early January, a report to the director of National Intelligence from a State Department epidemiologist warned that the virus was likely to spread across the globe and could result in a pandemic. The Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Center for Medical Intelligence came to the same conclusion (as reported by the New York Times).
In mid-January, Assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec instructed subordinates to make contingency plans for using the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to compel the production of certain materials in a crisis. Azar, who had been trying for some time to speak to Trump about the virus, was finally able to meet with him. But before Azar could begin talking about the virus, Trump interjected to ask him about the federal crackdown on vaping, which he was more concerned about.
Now, straight from the horse’s mouth:
Jan. 22: NPR — “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China ...”
Jan. 24: NPR — “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency ...”
Feb. 10: NPR — “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away ...”
Feb. 24: NPR — “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus ... And this is their new hoax.”
Feb. 26: CBS — “When you have 15 people and the 15 within a couple of days are going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done."
March 6: NPR — “Anybody that wants a test can get a test ... The tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect, right?”
March 9: WP — “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, are doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”
March 9: CBS — “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down; life and the economy go on ...”
March 10: NPR — “This was unexpected ... and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 13: WP — The Food and Drug Administration “will bring, additionally, 1.4 million tests on board next week and 5 million within a month. I doubt we’ll need anywhere near that.”
March 14: WP — “We’re using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus ...”
March 22: NPR — “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!
March 24: WP — “It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this, too. … I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” (April 24)
March 25: NPR — “Nobody would ever believe a thing like that’s possible. Nobody could have ever seen something like this coming...”
March 29: CBS — “We can expect that, by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery.”
April 3: NPR — “It’s going to be, really, a voluntary thing. You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it, and that’s OK ... It’s only a recommendation.”
April 13: NPR — “I’m going to put it very simply: The president of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the United States calls the shots.”
April 14: NPR — “Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization...”
April 16: NPR — “It’s going to be up to the governors ...”
April 17: NPR —“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”
April 29: WP — "It's going to go. It's going to leave. It's going to be gone. It's going to be eradicated."
So, do you feel comforted? Could Trump have done and said things differently — better — to address the crisis we are all facing?
Deroy Murdock at Fox News says YES! He says, “By definition, every evening that he did not moonlight at the Vaccine Research Center, unpack test tubes and rinse Pyrex flasks was an evening he could have done more.”
Next month: “Artificial Intelligence.” How’s that for a segue!
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
