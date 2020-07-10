On Balance: Republicans are lost in a fog of lies

“I am hard pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations.” — John Bolton, former national security adviser.
In 2016, Republicans, with the help of some angry and disaffected voters — and non-voters — hired a TV celebrity and Pied Piper to get rid of the rats they saw scurrying around in government. They thought that the high-pitched tunes he played on his mouth organ would do the trick — clean up Washington corruption and “make America great again.” ... But, as in the German fairy tale, the trick the colorful Piper played was on them.
Now, it’s 3½ years later and no one is surprised to discover that Trump, our president, offered Xi Jinping major concessions in important trade negotiations in return for China’s help in his re-election campaign, or, more recently, that he ignored CIA intelligence for more than a year that $100,000 bounties were being placed on the heads of our soldiers in Afghanistan by Russia. It has long been blatantly clear to anyone paying attention that Donald Trump cares only about what benefits him personally. Nothing else even comes close.
He has no moral center; he is devoid of character; he is a serial liar; he lacks empathy, and he is corrupt to the bone. He is a wealthy-by-inheritance, cheating, incompetent fraud who is responsible for many unnecessary COVID deaths because of his incompetent leadership and who, to this very day, continues to put even his own family, staff and protectors at risk in his maniacal Darth Vader style re-election campaign.
Contrary to Republican myth-making, as president, Donald Trump has undone decades of civil and human rights progress; he has been rolled over and taken for a ride by every authoritarian leader he attempted to bully and/or cajole, and he has left a legacy of distrust, danger and shame that will take the United States years — if ever — to undo.
So... how did such an amoral impostor become our president?
Good question. But I couldn’t possibly do that question justice — even if I tried to write a book. But I have good news! Two-time Emmy award winner Steve Benen (not Steve Bannon) has written that book. It’s called “The Impostors — How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics.”
In his book, Benen provides powerful evidence that ever since Republicans lost the White House and Congress to Barack Obama and the Democrats in 2008 they have become desperate. They have forsaken their conservative precepts, abandoned their duty to govern, and instead, with determined Senate Republican leadership, they embraced the dogged and unrelenting strategy of opposing whatever policies or legislation Democrats proposed during the Obama years. (Since then they have focused intently on three objectives; payback-tax-breaks for their rich donors and supporters; confirming conservative judges, regardless of their qualifications, and destroying the Obama legacy.)
They made a calculated bet. Rather than try to explain what being a Republican actually stood for, they determined that they would be more successful politically if they just opposed everything they claimed Democrats stood for — even if they themselves had supported it previously. They became what Benen calls an opportunistic, “post policy” party.
Having traded principle for opportunism they soon discovered that, with big money and lots of right wing media support, it was easier to tarnish the opposition with lies and innuendo than it was to propose policy solutions that majorities could actually agree with. It was easier to do voter suppression at the state level and cater to their hardcore base nationally than it was to win over new voters and grow their base. It was easier to make slick TV ads that elicited anger than it was to produce nuanced policies that spoke to reason and fairness.
By the time the 2016 presidential election came around, the groundwork had been laid. The new Republican mindset was, winning elections means power; power over constituencies, rather than responsibility to them. From now on, their foremost responsibility was to keep power once they got it back.
It was that transformation of the Republican party that allowed a fast-talking charlatan who was practiced in the “art of the deal,” unhindered by scruples, sufficiently lacking in principle and devoid of any ideology beyond being rich, to champion their new win-at-all-costs Republican creed to victory.
So, it was not by magic or merit that a celebrity grifter could come along and assume the mantle of standard-bearer for the once-proud Republican Party and cement the Faustian bargain that had been in the works for so many dark and fateful years. It was the refusal by Republican leaders and Republican voters to lift their heads out of the sand where they had buried their consciences (and hoped to stash their gains???) to see what was really going on.
Yes there was deception by Republican leaders and their media shills, but more than any other circumstance, it is the voter’s willful self-deception, either by neglect or by choice that plays a decisive role in determining the consequences in a democracy. Blame does not solve what went wrong, but understanding is the first step, and accepting responsibility is the next; otherwise there can be no learning and no real progress.
In the final analysis, it is all our responsibility — perhaps not equally — but we all could have done a better job. Now that the bill for our ignorance (or our disinterest) has come due, perhaps we will be more vigilant in the days ahead — perhaps it is not too late.
One last thing ... If what I’ve written here causes you to be angry with ME and not the people you voted for, that may be a sign that you are an unwitting carrier of the "What-Is-Truth" virus that has been plaguing our country in recent years. You should get tested immediately.
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
