On Balance: Save lives first; the economy will follow

Whenever this pandemic runs its course — after the dead are counted and the psychologically scarred are finally on their feet again, there will be a reckoning; a time of truth telling that won’t be drowned out by the malignant tweets of a would-be president/king or the dolus statements of a corrupt administration and its abetting media cabal.
There will be books and movies and documentaries enough that will spell it all out in excruciating detail — albeit, too late to do much good.
Nevertheless, that which never saw air time on Fox News or conservative talk radio will finally be seen and heard, and the suddenly awakened cults of personality who once were so quick to frequent Trump rallies, will soon be forced to deal with — along with the rest of us — the dire straits, bleak future and crippling debt that awaits us.
But right now the sins of the past are once again being pushed off the front pages by a new crisis. COVID-19 is the new elephant in the room. And any attempt now to shine more light on how the “Make America Great Again” swindle continues to dupe then sucker punch the American middle class would be futile –– except where it is needed to provide context for a more useful understanding of the current and future pandemics.
For those of us who have been dumbfounded by the longevity of the Trump debacle, it is doubly frustrating to know that, because of this sudden health crisis, the people who deliberately closed their eyes for 3½ years to Trump’s criminality will be getting yet another reprieve from having to defend their actions. Their implicit acceptance that a rising stock market erases all ills, that vengeful tweets show strength, that scapegoating can substitute for leadership and fear and division is the best way to govern has done irreparable damage to our democracy and the world’s security.
But now a pandemic is raging across our planet, and, even while the coronavirus is accelerating its spread of infection in hospitals and homes throughout the world, literally sucking oxygen away from human life, many of our political leaders here are attempting to minimize the crisis — even at this critical moment.
How does one explain the stupidity of these so-called leaders? Fools such as these — too stubborn to ever be mortified by their own ignorance — prefer to dwell in their own self-righteous denial. Maybe it is best to just leave them there and appeal instead to the more rational — the more attuned to today’s reality.
This leaves out our president, I’m afraid, and his avid supporters. Can anyone honestly claim to be surprised, after years of ignoring science, bashing the experts and claiming he knows better than his generals that in Donald Trump we have a president who is dangerously inept at doing his job?
We are in the midst of a pandemic ... and we have the wrong person at the top being asked to make the right decisions.
Because the federal government has been hobbled by partisan dim-wittedness, there has been no consistent and coherent national strategy being issued from Washington to guide us in this crisis. And Wall Street bean counters are not what we need to defeat a novel virus. We must look to our governors and national health experts to fill the leadership gap so that all of us together, nationally and locally, can know how to best do our part to overcome this deadly world health threat. Only if lives come first does our way of life have its best chance to recover.
As I write this piece, I see that Trump and his cheerleading Fox echo chamber are beginning to promote dangerous magical thinking where COVID-19 is concerned — all to advance their cause of “opening up the country again.”
Robert Costa of The Washington Post calls it “anecdotal optimism.” Based on hyped and yet unproven — never mind potentially dangerous — treatment of the coronavirus by experimental drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir and others, Trump’s political cohorts are pushing hard for the early public approval of these drugs, not so much to save lives (given the absence of evidence to support such a claim) but more to create a rationale for opposing the continuing guidance from the real medical experts on the national task force.
Once again Trump has no problem demonstrating his utter lack of empathy — as well as his true motivations — as he reprises his clueless “what have you got to lose?”
Having already been shown to be absolutely wrong concerning his dismissal of the coronavirus ever being a problem in our country, he is now laying the groundwork for his inevitable revision of history. If, when the crisis is finally waning, some experimental drug shows to have had some efficacy in treating the virus, he will say “I told you so.” If not, he will say, “I had the courage to give it a shot.” If there turns out to be serious side effects along with no real benefit, well, he will just assert — as he is already now doing — that it was the best choice among bad alternatives to save the economy ... and lives, regardless of what the medical experts were saying at the time.
Fox News would help him sell that one.
In the meantime he continues to blame everyone else he can think of for America being the worst-prepared developed country in the world with one of the highest rates of confirmed daily COVID-related deaths. He blames China, the World Health Organization, Obama, the state governors — especially Democratic ones — and even the “fake” news media for exaggerating the crisis. How much more of this failed leadership can our country survive?
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus.
