On Balance: The benefits of a civilized society

“Our children and their children will ask us – What did you do? What did you say? ...We have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history.”
— John Lewis (The Conscience of Congress) during the impeachment hearings
I have much to be thankful for.
“We drink from wells we did not dig.” (Deuteronomy 6:11) But, to my chagrin, it is just recently, and so late in life, that I am beginning to appreciate what is truly meant by the words “debt of gratitude.”
In the spirit of John Lewis’s challenge to all Americans, I recently began contributing my own two cents toward paying down my forgotten debt and doing what I could to protect those at-risk wells that have so frequently been there to quench my thirst. For what it’s worth, I chose to write.
So far, my preference has been to “balance” what I write about between what I see as the good and wondrous in this world and the bad which threatens it. However, in this era of barely challenged Trump lies, trashed norms and ignored precedents, our country’s ability to distinguish fact from fiction and stand up for what is right has become suspect.
This, it seems to me, makes it difficult and almost futile to be sounding the alarm — here anyway — about the many other challenges we face as a nation until we once and for all extinguish the Trump Party fog machine, which has been concealing and distracting us away from the many other important issues that need to be addressed.
So … in case you’ve been sleeping, drinking too much Kool-Aid, or otherwise just ignoring what has been happening in this country “because it doesn’t affect you,” and, in the hope that this trip down memory lane will get your attention, here is a brief two-part recap (second part next month) of an all-you-can-stomach list of boorish and barbarous behaviors, as well as some of the Constitutionally contemptuous policies (this part next month) that conscious Americans and desperate asylum seekers and immigrants have had to endure under the Trump administration:
FROM THE “WE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN” FILES:
• On Aug. 6, 2012, over a year after the White House released Obama’s long-form birth certificate, Donald Trump continued to promote the “birther” myth, tweeting; “An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”
• On Dec. 12, 2013, Trump tweeted; “How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s ‘birth certificate’ died in a plane crash today. All others lived.”
• On June 16, 2015, Trump said, “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.” To date, only about three miles of new border wall has been constructed in locations where no barriers previously existed and stolen Pentagon funds were used to pay for it.
• “I did try to **** her. She was married… I moved on her … And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything.” — From the 2005 “Access Hollywood” open mic incident that came to light one month before the 2016 Presidential election. At the time, Trump was eight months into his marriage with his third wife, Melania, who had just given birth to their son weeks earlier. (One month after the clip was revealed, a majority of men and suburban white women voted for Trump anyway.)
• On July 18, 2015, about Sen. John McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” (Trump was exempted from military service after receiving four student deferments between 1964 and 1968, and a very questionable medical deferment for a ‘bone spur in his foot’ after graduating from college.)
• On July 30, 2016, Trump publicly belittled Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the parents of a Muslim American soldier who had been killed while serving in the Army, for his speech at the Democratic National Convention.
• On Oct. 7, 2016, Donald Trump reiterated his false claim that the young men known as the “Central Park Five” were guilty of sexually assaulting a jogger in 1989, despite DNA evidence that exonerated them.
• Between April and October 2016, 16 women publicly accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault: Jill Harth (makeup artist — attempted rape), Temple Taggart (former Miss Utah — sexual harassment), Cassandra Searles (former Miss Washington — sexual misconduct), Tasha Dixon (former Miss Universe contestant — sexual misconduct), Mariah Billado (former Miss Teen USA — sexual misconduct), Rachel Crooks (receptionist in Trump Tower — sexual harassment), Jessica Leeds (passenger on a plane — inappropriate sexual advances), Mindy McGillivray (groping at a Mar-a-Lago concert), Jennifer Murphy (an “Apprentice” contestant — inappropriate sexual advances), Natasha Stoynoff (journalist — sexual harassment), Kristin Anderson (groping at a club in Manhattan), Summer Zervos (another “Apprentice” contestant — sexual assault), Cathy Heller (groping at Mar-a-Lago), Karen Virginia (groping at the 1998 U.S. Open), Jessica Drake (adult film actor at a charity golf tournament — “how much do you want?”), Ninni Laaksonen (former Miss Finland — groping from behind).
• Nov. 18, 2016: Even though he said he would not settle the case, Donald Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle his Trump University fraud lawsuits. (The real estate seminar program used misleading marketing tactics to recruit students.)
Dozens of Republican leaders denounced his behavior and his misdeeds during the campaign, but in the end, they all caved to save their political behinds. Now, four years later, with President Donald Trump, our nation is suffering its worst health and economic calamity in its history — with much more to come!
“We drink from wells we did not dig.” That is the nature of civilization. That is the BENEFIT of being a civilized society. If any person, even a president, poisons the well we all drink from, they should not be allowed to continue using it.
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
