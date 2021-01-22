On Balance: The pandemic played a role in the insurrection

The scenes of insurrection and mob violence instigated by Donald Trump against our capitol on Jan. 6 — and shamefully witnessed by the whole world — represent the culmination of years of disinformation and government bashing by right-wing media — all rolled out by the algorithms of an unregulated profit-seeking group of privately owned and controlled social media platforms.
No doubt, there will be resignations, hearings and inquiries. There have already been recriminations from national media, from politicians and from law enforcement. The warning signs were there. Where was Homeland Security? How was this telegraphed incident — this vile attack on our elected representatives — not anticipated and thwarted before it could get off the ground? And in its aftermath, where are all the arrests, the prosecutions? Surely there is no lack of witnesses or shortage of evidence, especially in the form of photos and videos.
There will be — and already are — grand theories being promulgated by noted historians that claim to explain the shocking event that defiled the seat of our democracy; some connected to the myth of the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy, others delving into the power of disinformation to control the political narrative. What caused the insurrection is too large a subject to even attempt here, so I want to focus on what might be considered a small but nevertheless significant contributing factor — the role played in this outrage by the pandemic — not as a cause, but as an accelerant.
There have been many missteps in the building of what now is a social media conglomerate. When Mark Zuckerberg defended his position to allow divisive and inflammatory Facebook messages by President Trump — that marked the beginning of a trail of “mistakes” made by our social media wunderkinds that have culminated in the debacle our republic now finds itself in. Looking back, that trail is easy to follow; it’s littered, not with bread crumbs, but with loaves of bread. The pandemic compounded those mistakes and sent our country into a conspiracy drenched tailspin.
Suddenly, people were scurrying back into their homes where they scrambled to get online. Desperate for news, medical information, human connection and work from home opportunities, the online world grew exponentially and the demand on social media skyrocketed.
Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Facebook Live saw 50% increases in usage practically overnight. As movie theaters closed, new downloads of Netflix caused the site to crash because of the surge and YouTube was forced to throttle its video quality to handle the demand. In the already politically corrupted news cycles of the day, it didn’t take long for shady right-wing news sites to begin filtering their white nationalist conspiracy theories into America’s consciousness.
Conspiracy theories are unfounded, deeply held alternative explanations for how things are. They thrive on the internet — evermore so during this pandemic which is driving people stir crazy.
In his book, “The Hype Machine,” Sinan Aral recounts; “As the entire planet was denied physical contact for months on end, the coronavirus shocked our use and perception of social technologies in dramatic ways … social technologies connected humanity when the planet was forced to disconnect.”
Unfortunately, much of that connection enabled the proliferation of conspiracy theories that otherwise would not have been able to gain a foothold in the lives of ordinary people who would not have had the time — or be so inclined — to burrow into the many rabbit holes of the dark web.
According to Samantha Schwartz, reporter for Cybersecurity Dive (an online publication for IT and security executives), there are three different web platforms:
Surface or Clear Web: This platform is indexed by search engines and is where most of the general public ordinarily does its searches.
The Deep Web: This is the middle ground, hidden from portions of the World Wide Web and partially unindexed by search engines.
The Dark Web: It’s part of the deep web but it’s composed of many dark web networks — closed networks that require special browsers and computer communication protocol that have “anonymity inside.”
The dark web began as a kind of black market for digital fraud, erotica, drugs and other services. And the most common form of communication on the black market has been in its public forums — as “public” as the dark web allows. But the dark web has seen recent roadblocks, says Alon Arvatz, a former cyber security professional in the elite intelligence unit of the Israel Defense Forces. Participants have had to find other modes of communication.
Recently, encrypted mobile applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp have offered dark web users atypical solutions for forums and solicitation. And, as popular social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook crack down more on falsehoods and misinformation, conservative users are flocking to new platforms such as Parler and Signal.
Again, the pandemic, which has herded people onto the web in droves for news and entertainment, has created a market, especially for disaffected conservatives, for alternative, underground forums. Many of these forums were used to communicate about and organize the attack on the Capitol.
