On Balance: We have become a civilized society in turmoil

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right … for justice … for that which is true.”
– Martin Luther King Jr. speaking from the pulpit in Selma, Alabama. on March 8, 1965, the day after “Bloody Sunday” at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
How did we get here? How did we miss the sign posts? How close to the edge of the cliff will we allow the Trump Party’s lying eyes to guide us before we fall into the abyss?
Trust in government institutions is the key to maintaining a healthy and secure democracy. Trust must be fostered and encouraged — not constantly impugned. It must be earned by transparency and accountability and it can only be achieved by an engaged and informed citizenry that actively advocates for just laws and fair procedures. Without citizens’ engagement and trust in government a society risks succumbing to cynicism and authoritarian rule.
Cynicism is a fraudulent path to popularity and leadership. It offers disgruntled citizens momentary relief from publicly decried injustices, but no real, workable or lasting solutions. Support for populism based on the ginning up of anger and pie-in-the-sky solutions like “only I can fix it” is an abdication of citizenship responsibility and it creates a breeding ground for despots to ascend to power. Right now we have a primed, would-be despot, wallowing in cultivated ignorance, eager and impatiently waiting to fill that role.
The first two years of the Trump administration saw a host of Trump’s handpicked “best of the best” all resign in protest or get suddenly removed from their positions because Trump needed a scapegoat. Many would later reveal that Trump was dangerously unfit to be president.
Rex Tillerson, after a 14 month tenure as Secretary of State (during which he purposely avoided denying that he had called Trump a moron) was fired via social media.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a four-star Marine general, resigned over what he saw as Trump’s reckless Syrian policy. After months of public silence, Mattis offered a withering critique of Trump‘s leadership style reminiscent of the Nazi slogan “Divide and Conquer” during World War II.
Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster was Trump’s second National Security adviser. (Trump’s first, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, was fired and prosecuted for lying to the FBI) McMaster compared Trump’s intelligence to a “kindergartner.”
John Kelly, Trump’s second of four (and counting) chiefs of staff, didn’t last long. He would soon be quoted saying, “We need to look harder at who we elect.”
When Donald Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary, Andrew Puzder, became embroiled in tax evasion and wife abuse scandals, his next pick was Alex Acosta. Acosta would eventually be forced to resign when details surfaced that as a prosecutor in 2008, he had made a secret plea deal with multiple child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that Epstein’s many young female victims were not privy to.
In March 2017, federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel approved a $25 million settlement in the Trump University lawsuit that reimbursed more than 6,000 Trump U students who had paid thousands of dollars for courses they described as worthless. (On the campaign trail Trump had accused Judge Curiel of being biased because he is “Mexican.” Curiel was born in Indiana). The then-House speaker, Republican Paul Ryan, referred to Trump’s statement as “the textbook definition of racism.”
In December 2018, Donald Trump’s charity, the Trump Foundation, was shut down as an ongoing criminal enterprise and Trump’s children were restricted from ever again being associated with charities in New York state.
While the word “Hoax” was uttered more than 900 times on Fox News … when President Trump was finally impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump retaliated against the witnesses who testified; firing two outright and intimidating many others to resign.
After receiving a memo from the White House in April 2018 outlining a new southern border policy, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristin Neilson, finally agreed in May to sign it. Days later, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced it to the world as the Family Separation Policy.
Though there were many warnings that such a policy was unconstitutional (not to mention heartless) Neilson nevertheless specifically chose the option of separating children from their parents because Trump wanted that as a deterrent to discourage immigrants and asylum seekers from trekking to the southern border. This, in spite of the fact that there would never be an attempt to keep track of the whereabouts of deported and separated family members.
At the official announcement, Sessions reiterated the deterrent rationale, and it was openly and proudly repeated in subsequent interviews with Trump surrogates and White House spokespeople.
When unanticipated public backlash materialized, however, Kelly, Neilson and the White House all took to the airwaves to vehemently deny that there ever was a Family Separation Policy authorized by the Trump administration — even though that policy is furtively still in existence today.
That such a policy was never implemented is a blatant lie of course; a lie that has been repeatedly exposed by journalists like Jacob Soboroff (in his book, “Separated”) and further refuted by countless heartbreaking interviews with still separated parents and children who desperately fear never being able to reunite again with their loved ones.
Today there are more than 5,000 separated families; most of them innocent of breaking any law, yet totally dependent on charity organizations for help relocating their “disappeared” family members.
This figure does not include the many thousands of asylum seekers forced by Trump’s new, legally questionable, rule that requires all applicants to await determination of their cases in Mexico where they are stranded without resources for months and are at the mercy of well-known gangs of drug cartel kidnappers who hold their captives for ransom and worse.
Their stories are gut wrenching — but you will never hear or see them on Trump TV.
I have yet to write about the tens of thousands of preventable American deaths from Trump’s botched COVID response, the resulting ongoing economic collapse (NY Times: “Virus Wipes Out 5 Years of Economic Growth”), the ignored Russian bounty report, Trump’s systematic removal of five watchdog inspectors general, the unaddressed but eve- present racial injustices that continue to spark fear and anger among our citizens of color, and other outrages far too numerous to even list here, never mind fully explore.
Dan Gomes is a resident of Schenevus. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star or CNHI.
