Mayor Mark Drnek is promising to bring a thousand new people to live in the city of Oneonta. Drnek has completed 13% of his term. So, any new residents?
“Anecdotally, I can say yes,” Drnek said in a Daily Star interview. “We’re working on some strategies to provide ourselves with something a little bit more empirical.” But Drnek acknowledged that he has no hard evidence of population growth.
The mayor hopes to attract young employed or self-employed people. The the kind of folks who mostly live in cities.
Pay, affordable housing, a thriving corporate culture with mentors, and opportunities for advancement in a growth industry are the motivating factors that drive young workers to a community, according to a University of Scranton study.
That’s not the view of the mayor. “What we’re banking on is that quality of life is what will attract people,” Drnek said. “Jobs and housing is what will keep them.”
Awareness of what Oneonta has to offer is also an important tool the mayor plans to deploy. His promised marketing campaign is still on the launch pad. “It’s coming,” Drnek said. “We are currently building our assets.”
In the meantime, Oneonta is collaborating with Cooperstown and Milford on the "Cooperstown Corridor," a project aimed at tourists. The promotion includes a brochure and website encouraging visitors to move themselves and their businesses to the area. The Cooperstown All Star Village has agreed to distribute 500 of the corridor brochures.
I don’t question Drnek’s sincerity and intentions. Mark Drnek is a good man, working hard to deliver what’s best for the city. I’m just not sure a marketing plan will do the trick.
There are five items on my list of things that will attract young residents: jobs, housing, sex, cost-of-living and lifestyle.
Oneonta has a charming small town way of life. It is also cheaper to live here than in an urban area. So, if that’s what you want, move here. Oneonta wins on two of the issues I’ve identified. But two out of five is not enough.
On the down side, jobs and housing are aspirational. Teaching and health care are the two best job opportunities in Oneonta. We also have retail, light manufacturing and several other career opportunities. We don’t have the high payers like tech, finance, law, engineering and media.
Housing is problematic. The Dietz Street and Ford Block apartment projects are moving forward. However, the single family housing stock is old, there are few decent rentals, and there are virtually no condos.
The mayor and the Common Council are looking at tax breaks to create new housing. “What we want to do is get things built and we’ll do whatever we need to do,” Drnek said. “We’ll make whatever accommodations we need to make to solve our housing issues.”
Architect Elise Johnson-Schmidt of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates recently told the city's Common Council that if a property is in a historic district it could qualify for state and federal tax breaks. “A person with a $2 million project could get a $1 million reduction in taxes over a 20-year period,” Johnson-Schmidt said.
Tax breaks are a double-edged sword. The people who get them benefit while folks who don’t get breaks pay higher taxes. Tax policy is supposed to be fair to all. Currently, fewer than half the property owners pay property taxes to the city.
Sex is also on my list of things that attract young folks to a community. Most single, young people want a friend, a lover, a life partner. The problem is there’s slim pickings in these parts. About 17,000 people between 18 and 50 live in Otsego County, according the the U.S Census Bureau.
Why is that not enough? Many young locals already have a mate. The demographic reality would leave some newcomers without a partner. Beautiful hills are not an attraction to winsome young women and men.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta.
