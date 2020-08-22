The League of Women Voters has long understood that the proliferation of handguns and semiautomatic “assault” long guns poses a major threat to public health and safety. Since the 1990s, the LWV has worked in support of common-sense regulation of firearms within New York state and across our nation.
Poll after poll shows that the majority of Americans agree. In fact, the percentage who favor stricter gun laws is on the rise. A Pew Research Center survey last September found 60% of Americans believe our gun laws should be tightened, up from 52% in 2017. But obviously, sharp-edged partisan divisions persist, both nationally and locally.
Since January, there has been a local petition drive in Otsego County by activists calling for our county Board of Representatives to declare ourselves a Second Amendment Sanctuary. This is part of a broad informal movement in New York and nationally.
Exactly what is being sought by these local ad hoc movements can be hard to pin down. Many go much farther than seeking to roll back existing gun safety laws they believe infringe their rights. Some seek to formally empower like-minded public safety officials to disregard and not enforce current gun-safety laws — calling for these single individuals to be authorized to decide which laws overstep the group’s own hard-line interpretation of our Second Amendment rights.
Exactly what Otsego County’s SAS petitioners are seeking is as yet unknown. But we will know soon. They are expected to present their petitions to the Otsego County Board of Representatives in the near future.
Our League will be there too, to speak out against this. We see any possible resolution or declaration by our county board on this matter as very problematic. Our communities and local public safety forces themselves would become less safe — if those charged with enforcing our laws and protecting us must contend with conflicting direction from local and state authorities. Further, media coverage could scar our county’s public image, damaging tourism, higher education and health services, key industries already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help people find the facts and their voices on this issue, the LWVs of the Oneonta and Cooperstown areas will soon announce an online panel discussion, open to the public, to present information on gun violence in our communities and current successes and challenges in addressing it. We feel this is sorely needed, because while there is plenty of passion on all sides of the debates about gun safety, facts are in short supply. This is no accident.
In 1993, a study funded by the Centers for Disease Control documented the links between gun ownership in the home and the risk of death of a family member or friend. Pressured by the NRA and the firearms industry, Congress tacked an amendment onto a major spending bill that effectively cut off all federal funding of research on gun policy for 25 years.
Fortunately, this important fact-finding work continued with private support. And the facts are as clear now as they were then. While school shootings and other mass shootings shock us and demand action, the much larger societal toll from guns, then as now, is suicides. UC Davis Health reported that in 2018 there were 24,432 firearm suicides nationwide. These outnumbered all gun-related homicides, 7 to 4. Let that sink in.
This June, the New England Journal of Medicine published the results of a massive study that followed more than 26 million Californian adults over 12 years (https://tinyurl.com/yd6yqgmc). It documented that having a gun in the home makes it much more likely that a temporary moment of personal crisis will become a permanent family tragedy. Fourteen percent of all recorded adult firearm suicides occurred in the first month after an initial firearm purchase.
For minors who attempted suicide with a gun, 82 percent used a firearm belonging to a family member and 64 percent of those guns were unlocked. Overall, men who owned handguns had a suicide rate more than three times that of male non-owners. The rates for women were statistically the same. Importantly, the study noted that suicide rates by other means was the same for gun owners and non-owners.
Fortunately, and perhaps surprisingly, New York is among the states with low overall population death rates by firearms. But in our rural areas, more than half of all suicides are by guns.
Could this be a starting place for actual dialogue? Gun owners and dealers, and their organizations, need to be a part of the solution. If we can find a way to work together we can reduce the tragic number of gun suicides and, hopefully, find a path towards real progress on the broader issues.
Londner is a member of the steering committee for the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area.
