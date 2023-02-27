I’m writing this column Friday, Feb. 24. At this moment former President Jimmy Carter is at home in Plains, Georgia, receiving end-of-life hospice care.
At 98, Carter has led a full life. He was a Navy lieutenant; a peanut farmer; Georgia state senator; governor; and the 39th president of the United States.
During his presidency he lead the nation through an energy crisis, double-digit inflation and high unemployment. His accomplishments include ceding control of the Panama Canal to Panama and ending war between Israel and Egypt. Carter’s big failure was an inability to end the Iranian hostage crisis. Islamic radicals held 52 Americans.
Some historians consider Carter’s post-presidency years his most productive. I crossed paths with Carter twice after he left the White House. The first time he was friendly, talkative and kind. The second time he was rude and I felt a bit sorry for him.
Our first encounter took place in the fall of 1984 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were working as carpenters on a Habitat for Humanity project. I was a WNYC radio reporter. At the time of our meeting, the Lower East Side was a wreck with blocks of abandoned, burned out buildings populated by squatters, junkies and homeless people. But Habitat and others were working to re-build the neighborhood. and they did. The community eventually became very desirable.
The day I meet the Carters, I waited for the former president outside the construction site. At the end of the day, the former First Couple exited the building and the former First Lady walked over to chat with me. She was pleasant, upbeat and talked about the work they were doing on the apartment building.
I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to speak with the president, so I asked Mrs. Carter if she would call her husband over. She smiled, turned and shouted to him: “Jimmy, get over here and talk to this nice young reporter.”
The president replied, “Yes, dear.” and he walked to where we were standing. He spoke about the importance of Habitat’s mission, sweat equity, and the people who would be living in the building when the work was completed.
I asked Carter if he could do more for people if he raised money through speaking engagements, rather then manual labor. He replied, “I doubt it.” He then talked about the importance of actually doing manual labor — walking the walk, not just talking the talk.
“I happen to be a Christian and I happen to believe this is a project that I believe is mirrored after biblical teachings,” Carter said, standing on the sidewalk in front of the building. He added that his work with Habit “has nothing to do with politics.”
The second time I saw Carter was in 2009. I was working as a TV newscaster at Bloomberg News. Jimmy Carter was the featured guest on PBS’ Charlie Rose program, which originated from Bloomberg studios. The former president was in New York, like so many writers, promoting his latest book.
After the show Carter walked through the newsroom. I stood along the aisle with my arm extended hoping to shake his hand. No luck. He blew right past me. He was busy asking a Secret Service agent in his entourage how many members of the media with cameras were out in front of the building waiting for him. The man replied, “no one is there yet, Mr. President.”
In news reporter parlance, I got the “get” the first time and the “cold shoulder” the second time. By 2009 Jimmy Carter was no longer an A-lister. A newsmaker, yes. But talk show bookers were not falling over themselves get Carter.
The least he could have done was shake my hand. After all, I voted for him — twice.
