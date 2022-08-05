I read somewhere that reflection is an executive function. Wow! That makes sense. In order to truly grow in all aspects of our professional and personal lives, it is important that we are able to reflect upon our practice.
As a mother to two very different children, reflection is key when it comes to how I talk and respond to each of them. As a teacher in the classroom I often reflected on my practice and how I could reach all students. As a leader, I reflect daily on my role, ways that I can improve, and how I can affect efficacy among teams.
According to Harvard, executive functioning and self-regulation skills are the mental processes that enable us to plan, focus attention, remember and juggle multiple tasks. The act of reflection enables us to improve on all the above. It’s no secret that school leaders have had to emerge from the pandemic with a different mindset. The ability to put ourselves in the shoes of others and still hold people accountable for educating children in a way that provides equity for all requires deep reflection. I often ask myself, “how am I making sure that all students have access to what they need?” It was educational researcher John Hattie who said that relationships had a greater impact on students than socioeconomic status, professional development or class size.
I would like to think that coming out of the pandemic, even John Hattie, himself, would agree that class size is integral to developing relationships with our students. Reflecting upon the last two years, I can say with conviction that the 2021-2022 school year was without question, the most difficult year for the teachers that I know. Why is that you ask? There was an interruption in learning caused by the pandemic. Not just academic learning. But learning how to interact. Learning how to regulate emotions. Learning how to be an active and engaged student.
All of these deficiencies made it difficult for the students in our classrooms to learn. All of these deficiencies wore on our educators. I know by reflecting as a leader, there is a lot of merit in the saying, “you must go slow to move fast.” There’s a veteran teacher who works for me who does a great job in the classroom. I wish I had a dollar for every time she said to me that she would get to her unit on writing, but what she really needed was to focus on relationships and expectations in the classroom. I understood that and I was patient. I’m glad that I trusted her to know what was best for her students. I’m not going to say that she got through all of her writing units. But I will say that her students achieved more than they would have had she focused on getting through the curriculum over developing relationships and trust with them.
As I prepare for the next school year as an administrator, I’m reflecting on the past year and what we’ve asked and expected of teachers. We must remember that above all else connecting with students through relationships and with love will allow students to access the educational opportunities that we provide for them.
It was Aristotle who said “educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” Indeed!
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed.D. at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
