Religion column: God’s love leads through the wilderness

Surely there isn’t one of us that hasn’t faced some kind of “wilderness experience.” In many ways, the last couple years have felt like a collective wilderness experience, as the whole world has navigated disruptions to daily routines and livelihoods, and mourned over apparent losses and divisions.
As a Christian Scientist, I turn to the Bible daily, and find I have an even deeper hunger for its steadying voice in uncertain times. Here I am reminded that the same God who led the children of Israel through the wilderness — a pillar of cloud by day, and fire by night (see Exodus 13:21) — is leading me, and everyone, to a place of safety, peace, provision and rest. I look especially to the life of Jesus Christ for the reassuring reminder that God makes himself known to his children in a tangible, healing way.
The founder of my church, Mary Baker Eddy, learned of God’s present care at the height of her own wilderness experience. Forty-five years of suffering from chronic poor health and a series of devastating family losses culminated in an accident that left her bed-ridden with little hope of recovery. Through all this she was seeking God through the Bible and seeking healing through many of the varied methods of her day without success. In those darkest moments she opened her Bible to an account of Jesus healing a man, and rose up, healed. She writes in her autobiography of the moments that preceded the healing — how the world was dark and “no longer spanned with its rainbow of promise.” Then she goes on, “Thus it was when the moment arrived of the heart’s bridal to more spiritual existence ... The character of the Christ was illuminated by the midnight torches of Spirit. My heart knew its Redeemer” (Retrospection and Introspection, p. 23).
Finding assurance in the reality of God’s ever-present care, the living Word or Christ which lifts out of darkness, doubt, and fear and into the light of divine love, is at the heart of the book Eddy wrote in the decades following her healing experience, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures — also known as the Christian Science textbook.
In my own life there was a time when, after 35 years in the same industry, I was unemployed with dim prospects given my age (I thought). I was burdened with a sense of purposelessness and fear about the future because my wife and I were eating away at our savings to live in the present, and I was in ill health, having lost 40 pounds.
My path to healing included a great deal of gratitude for what God had already done. This theme is spoken of by Jesus in the book of Matthew: “Jesus began to preach, and to say, repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matthew. 4:17). And when he sent his disciples out to heal, he told them to preach this same message (see Matthew. 10:7). To me, this meant that I needed to turn from the pain and suffering, and agree with and be grateful for the fact that God was actually present with me, caring for me and everyone. It meant that I was not identified by God as a sick and weak man, but as his very image and likeness, equipped with health and strength. This took consistent and persistent effort — not a willful denying of reality, but a prayerful process of letting God show me a bigger, more spiritual view — the reality of His goodness and love.
I’m grateful to say that my health returned. Our financial position began to stabilize, and I became involved in work that I feel is a blessing to others, which I am still doing today.
As we all walk forward together in this seemingly precarious world of unknowns, my prayer is that all who seek comfort may find it in these words from Isaiah: “I will make a way in the wilderness, and streams in the desert.” (Isaiah 43:19). I see this as a promise to each of us, that no matter how trying our circumstances may be, God’s loving hand is always there to lead us forward.
Van Driessen lives in Hyde Park and serves his church as the Christian Science Committee on Publication for New York.
