Religion column: There’s hope for church in America

It has been a terrible struggle writing this. I don’t feel adequate to present it, yet my heart has been heavy and my mind consumed with the urgent need. I have found myself praying the words of the prophet Jeremiah, “Oh, that my head were waters, and my eyes a fountain of tears, that I might weep day and night for the slain of the daughter of my people.” (9:1). In the words of Isaiah, I have asked that our God would “rend the heavens” and “come down”! What is this need? This urgent desire? It’s revival!!
My heart breaks as I see the bride of Christ bruised, beaten and broken in this fallen and sinful world; as I see her drawn away from her first love by the false lovers of this world: popularity (how do we grow the biggest church or prove that we have the best preacher and programs), entertainment (if a prayer meeting and a Christian concert were advertised for the same night which would you attend?), prosperity (a whole gospel is now dedicated to mammon!), and the list goes on! Lovers who use her and abuse her, but leave her empty and powerless in the end.
I am also angry as I see how our enemy, Satan, has robbed God’s people of the blessings that are rightfully theirs as he lies to and deceives them, “Just try harder,” “God’s holding out on you,” or “You’ll never be good enough so why even bother” are just a few of his lies, but we so often believe them!
Yet, what can one person do? The Bible tells us; Ezekiel wrote (God speaking), “So I sought for a man among them who would make a wall, and stand in the gap before Me on behalf of the land that I should not destroy it, BUT I FOUND NO ONE!!!” (22:30). Who is God searching for? Someone who will “make a wall”— build a barrier of truth against the enemy; “When the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him” (Isaiah 59:19). What is the standard? It is God’s word; his truth; his promises; all that he has given to his people! Truth overcomes the enemy! Remember Jesus in the wilderness when Satan came against him? “It is written…” But making a wall is not enough; we must then “stand in the gap.” Pray! Pray! Pray! This is not a nice little five minute, conscience soothing, shopping list generalization of what we would like God to do, if He can, but we understand if He doesn’t! It is Elijah type praying, “The EFFECTUAL, FERVENT prayer of a righteous man avails much.” (James 5:16)
This is where I struggle: am I desperate enough? Do I really believe that God is our only hope? I don’t want to be lukewarm, but, like the Psalmist, I desire for “my heart and my flesh” to “cry out for the living God” (84:2).
Is there hope for the church in America? I wouldn’t be writing this unless I thought there was! Can we, as Christians, turn from the false lovers of this world and run with abandon back to our true love, the Lord Jesus Christ? Yes!!! And He is waiting with arms open wide!
Then, dear friends, let’s get to it! “Search me, O God, and know my heart” (Ps. 139:23). It begins here, with me, and with you! Do I want a revival in my own soul? Do I hunger for more of God and His righteousness? Take heed to His Word, obey His commands, listen to the warnings, claim His promises! MAKE THE WALL! And then, PRAY!! Pray and believe! Know that our God will hear and answer!
“Lord, please, rend the heavens! Bare Your mighty arm and show Yourself strong on behalf of Your people! Revive us again, for Your glory! Amen!”
Tim Wormuth is pastor of HillCity, a non-denominational evangelical church at 1796 County Road 48 in Oneonta.
