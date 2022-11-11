Maybe Republicans are finally getting tired of Donald Trump.
He sure didn’t help them much in this week’s general election.
Here in New York, Kathy Hochul was probably the weakest candidate Democrats have put up for governor in a long time. She ran in a time when inflation is aggravating everyone, and when those on the right are doing a great job of selling crime as out of control, even if the statistics don’t bear that out. She came into the election with the baggage of actions unpopular even with Democrats, such as the billion dollars she pledged to refurbish the Orchard Park stadium where the NFL’s Buffalo Bills play.
Most of all, she’s an upstater in a party that depends heavily on New York City as its base.
Given all that, the governor’s seat should have been easy pickings for Republicans. With a different candidate, it might have been.
But Republican nominee and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin carried the stink of Trump. He was also among the disgraced former president’s most ardent defenders during Trump’s two impeachments.
Trump returned the favor, telling his followers on the struggling “Truth Social” website last month that Zeldin had his “Complete & Total Endorsement” for governor of New York.
Trump called Zeldin a “brilliant lawyer” and wrote, “Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE.”
Well, Zeldin, was not a winner on Tuesday, though he got close enough to give Democrats something to think about.
Maybe the difference was moderate Republicans who rejected a candidate seemingly made in Trump’s image, who decided to just stay home. Or maybe it was Democrats, energized by an acolyte of their arch enemy. Turnout data, sure to come during the next few weeks, will make that picture clearer.
New York was not the only place where the Donald J. Trump Seal of Approval was more burden than boost.
We need look only across the border to our south, where Trump’s handpicked Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, lost to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The seat was held by the Republicans before Fetterman flipped it.
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Fetterman had problems of his own, having suffered a stroke during the campaign. There were legitimate questions about whether his health would allow him to do the job. In the end, though, Pennsylvanians found Fetterman, stroke and all, preferable to a Trump protege.
It’s telling that Oz tried to downplay his connection to Trump, but found that plan wrecked when Trump came to Pennsylvania to stage rallies. The rallies were really about Trump’s own plans for the future, not to help anyone else, but they framed the picture of Trump and Oz, joined at the hip, in a state Trump lost in 2020.
At least Oz made a race of it. Trump’s other endorsed favorite in Pennsylvania, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, was swamped by Democrat Josh Shapiro in a race for the open governor’s seat.
There were other places where it appears Trump’s “help” might have hurt.
In Michigan, Trump-endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon lost a race for governor to the Democrat incumbent, Gretchen Whitmer.
In Arizona, Kari Lake, a Trump protege, trailed Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs as this was written, after strutting around for weeks as if she had already won. In true Trump fashion, she is already claiming “irregularities” in the voting. Senate hopeful Blake Masters, who is challenging Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and was endorsed by Trump, was trailing in a race that was not yet called at the time of this writing.
If Democrats hold the Senate, they should send Trump a thank-you card.
To be sure, there were Trumpy election deniers and other MAGA devotees who found success on Tuesday. But they came far short of the “red wave” the GOP believed was coming.
Of course, Trump is making noise about running for president again. It’s hard to tell if he’s serious or just running another money-grab from his supporters while stroking his ego.
I liked the take of Mick Mulvaney, the former Trump chief of staff who said Trump is the only Republican who can lose the 2024 presidential election. He may be right.
Perhaps most telling, to me, was a Facebook post from a conservative friend of mine. He’s a former New Yorker, now a Floridian and big fan of his governor, Ron DeSantis — whom Trump recently mocked as “Ron DeSanctimonius.”
“Dear Don, time to shut up and go,” my friend wrote. “Heavy D in the house.”
