I don’t TikTok. I don’t SnapChat. I barely Instagram.
Like a lot of people from the borderland at the end of the Baby Boom and the beginning of Generation X, I’ve been around to see the advent of personal computing and its wayward child, social media. I was part of internet message boards at the end of the 1990s. I created a MySpace account back when that was a thing because my kids did.
I joined Facebook and Twitter, though you could probably count on both hands the number of tweets I’ve sent in the decade or so I’ve had access to that platform. I rarely even look at it, except for professional reasons.
I’ll confess to spending too much time on Facebook. I have a lot of friends across the country and have enjoyed how the platform has allowed me to reconnect with people from various stages of my life — childhood, high school, college and all the time since. There’s a lot of utility and good entertainment value to be found there if you can take the tons for re-posted nonsense with a grain of salt.
I’ve long known, as nearly everyone else has, that websites are keeping track of everything we do. They get to know us, our likes and dislikes, our prejudices and preferences, so they can sell us stuff. It’s part of the contract for the free platform they provide.
There’s an old saying, “If you’re not paying for the product, you ARE the product.”
The concept predates the internet. Again, because of my advancing age, I remember when television signals were beamed into our home for no cost, except buying the television and antenna to receive them. We were informed and entertained (mostly entertained, let’s be honest) without being billed for it. The tradeoff was that we had to sit through commercials.
Like most things, the technology behind learning our preferences and targeting messages to us has gotten more efficient with technology. The internet knows who wants to see unhinged rants from the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene on one hand or the strident smugness of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on the other.
I’d like to think it has to work a little harder to figure out those of us in the middle, but I’m probably giving us too much credit.
It seemed to know when I was thinking of painting my house and when I needed a new vehicle. From the change I’ve seen in the ads it feeds me in the past year, it has figured out I love my cat.
The internet is what we thought it was. The novelty has worn off and no one should be surprised, anymore.
That’s why I’m having trouble wrapping my head around all the hand-wringing over TikTok.
I suspect some of it is old-fashioned jingoism. Mark Zuckerberg, an American, collecting my info? OK! Someone in China doing it? OMG!
I doubt seriously that the Chinese Communist Party cares about pictures of my camping trips or about what kind of beer I drink. I doubt they care about you, too. Are they studying teenage dance moves? Really?
There are legitimate concerns about all social media, especially as they affect kids, but parenting is the solution to that.
The internet has certainly exposed our children to a bigger world than the one we knew, but letting TikTok babysit your kids is not so different from letting television do it 50 years ago or turning them out into the neighborhood without supervision before that.
There have always been bullies. There have always been bad influences. Good parents have prepared their children for that and trained them to deal with it. Technology changes, but human nature really doesn’t.
In the end, the attitude I take toward social media and the larger internet is that they are things I use. They don’t use me. I get the information, entertainment and products I seek from them and I understand computers are keeping track of that. I get what I want and give what I’m willing. It’s a transaction like any other. The internet is not a friend. It’s not an enemy. It’s a tool.
A lot of people would be happier if they would keep that in mind.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
