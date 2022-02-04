I don’t understand why cigarette smoking is still a thing.
I learned to hate smoking at age 6, when my grandfather died of lung cancer. He was a World War II veteran, a hard-working man who loved hunting and fishing, family and, unfortunately, cigarettes.
My first memories of fishing, something I still enjoy, are with him. A couple old photographs document those days.
He was larger than life until he wasn’t. My last memory of him is in a hospital bed, surrounded by an oxygen tent — something hospitals don’t use anymore, but was exactly what it sounds like, a plastic enclosure where the atmosphere was enriched with oxygen to help him stay alive as his lungs deteriorated.
His death was shattering to a small boy. It was my first encounter with the death of a loved one and it was followed later that year by the death of his wife, my grandmother, also from complications of smoking.
As I age, it often occurs to me that I will soon be a decade older than my grandfather ever got to be.
You’d think those events would cause anyone close to them to stop smoking, or to not pick up the habit in the first place.
But no.
Their children, my mother and uncle, remained heavy smokers the rest of their lives — a short life in my uncle’s case. He was just 37 when he succumbed to heart failure brought on by smoking. He left a wife and four young children behind.
My mother made out a little better, living to her mid-60s before meeting the same fate. Giving that news to my own children, who were about the same age I was when my grandfather died, was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
All this is on my mind lately because a cousin, the eldest daughter of that ill-fated uncle, recently died of emphysema and COPD brought on by her own lifetime of smoking. She was several years younger than me.
She knew what happened to our grandparents and certainly remembered her father’s last days. She smoked anyway. Her own sister told me, “She loved cigarettes more than life.”
Three generations of a family, all lost too soon, because of an addiction to the terrible, useless habit of deliberately sucking burning vegetation and chemicals into their lungs.
The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States.
According to the CDC website, cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year and is estimated to cause more than 480,000 deaths annually. That includes deaths from secondhand smoke, something I absorbed a lot of as a child but have avoided as much as possible since having a choice in the matter.
The CDC says life expectancy for smokers is at least 10 years shorter than for nonsmokers. I’ll bet my daughters would have loved another decade of their grandmother’s time.
Smoking in my grandparents’ generation is understandable. They were well and truly hooked before we understood the dangers of smoking. Grandpa probably got free packs of smokes in G.I. “care packages” when he was fighting in Europe.
Even my mother and uncle probably started before health warnings were issued. But they knew while they were still young enough to do something about it.
The CDC says quitting smoking before the age of 40 reduces the risk of dying from smoking-related disease by about 90%.
But they didn’t.
It’s harder to understand a member of my own generation suffering and dying for no good reason and harder yet to see young people take up smoking today.
I understand that youth gives a sense of invulnerability. People that age just don’t understand things they someday will. But I hope some of them will take the message of this column and stop. I hope others will choose not to start. I hope people who care about them will encourage them not to slowly kill themselves and hurt those they leave behind.
There’s no reason for it.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com
