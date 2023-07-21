I was aware Jason Aldean existed, but I never paid much attention to him until he hit the news this week.
Aldean is, by any measure, one of country music’s biggest stars. So it was a big deal when the genre’s best-known outlet, Country Music Television, pulled one of his music videos from its rotation.
That’s what happened with the video for Aldean’s song, “Try That In a Small Town.”
Curious, I watched the video — still widely available — to see what all the fuss was about.
The song starts off with themes with which it would be hard to disagree: Protesting violent crimes such as carjacking and armed robbery.
But then, Aldean turns to political themes and promotes violence against people who don’t share his views:
“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.”
The video of Aldean’s performance is interspersed with news clips from the protests, some of them rightly called riots, that erupted after the killings of George Floyd and other Black people by police in recent years.
Aldean’s message is clear: Stand up for your rights in my town and the mob will do violence against you. What else can “See how far ya make it down the road” mean?
Another stanza in the song promotes the durable conspiracy theory that the government is going to confiscate guns:
“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that (expletive deleted) might fly in the city, good luck.”
Aldean is clearly promoting lethal violence against the very cops he thinks other people should not be able to “cuss out.”
As reported by USA Today, Shannon Watts, founder of the gun violence advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said on Twitter that the song is “an ode to a sundown town, suggesting people be beaten or shot for expressing free speech. It also insinuates that guns are being confiscated, the penalty for which is apparently death.”
Nailed it.
Singer Sheryl Crow noted that Aldean survived the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which took place in Las Vegas in October 2017 as Aldean was performing at a country music festival. Sixty people were killed and nearly 900 injured.
“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence,” Crow wrote on Twitter. “There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”
I’m from a small town, too. I remember days when our few minority residents were harassed for simply being who they were. Same for those who were gay, or perceived to be. I didn’t take part in such abuse, but I’ll shamefully admit I didn’t do anything to stop it, for fear the mob would turn on me.
Those who read Aldean’s words as a threat against people who protest the killing of Black people have noted that the performance parts of the video were shot at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a Black teenager named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.
Oversight, or part of the message? Only Aldean knows for sure.
Aldean took to Twitter, too, calling criticism of his song “not only meritless, but dangerous.” He rightly states that the lyrics do not mention race, but glosses over the racial notes in the video by noting that the clips were “real news footage.”
He went on, saying, “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”
Nice words, but they don’t line up with the lyrics of his song. It’s obvious the song is Aldean’s truth and the Tweet is damage control.
The sad truth is, the song is bound to be a bigger hit because of the publicity. It’ll become an anthem at his concerts, a sing-along for those who share his belief that mob violence is an acceptable response to civil disagreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.