Robert Cairns: Empty summer weekends are an opportunity

I think I've found a silver lining in the isolation imposed by the current pandemic.
Bear with me, here.
I'm a guy who like leisure and recreation. I work hard at my job, but I like to fill my weekends — especially summer weekends — with relaxation and activities that don't remind me of work.
Summer normally offers lots of things to do around here. There are festivals, musical performances and entertainment of all kinds. There are more relaxed diversions — dinner out with a spouse or partner, cookouts with family and friends, even something as simple as a movie.
Very small gatherings are still possible. Drive-in movies are a diversion in the area for those who can get into them and who don't mind that all the summer "blockbusters" have been postponed until they can draw the audiences needed to make a profit.
But pretty much everything else is off. There's not even baseball to watch, which breaks my heart, though there's hope that there will be.
The reality was really driven home for me during Memorial Day weekend. In addition to attending a commemoration on the holiday Monday, which I was able to do, I'd normally be attending a big music festival in a nearby county or camping on the shore of a lake somewhere. That has been my Memorial Day modus operandi for decades.
Those things did not happen.
What did happen was that I crossed a home improvement project off my extensive procrastination list. It was something I looked at for years and kept saying, "Someday, I'm going to do something about that."
I'm a pretty good procrastinator.
Well, free time and good weather coincided over the weekend, and the project is done. It even turned out pretty well.
Anyone who starts down the slippery slope of such projects knows there are always more to do. But, you know what? There's a whole summer full of weekends coming up and nothing else to do. I've already started on the next one. I'll finish it this weekend, weather and fortune permitting.
The idea that the procrastination list could get shorter, rather than longer, is new to me. It's intriguing. It's a whole new world.
But we're living in a different world, these days, aren't we?
So, I predict I'll enrich the hardware and home improvement stores plenty this summer and hope I don't provide business for the emergency room, too, like so many weekend warriors before me.
I'll test the limits of my meager skills and probably spend time watching YouTube videos to learn more, knowing all the time that professional craftsmen would do the jobs better and more quickly than I will.
And, if ambition does not fail me, the house and grounds will look better when fall arrives. Things will work better. The procrastination list will be less oppressive.
Already, my lawn has been better maintained than ever. I'm not one of those guys who takes great pride in a meticulous lawn. My only goal has always been to avoid being an embarrassment to the neighborhood. I've actually considered downgrading that standard to simply avoid causing a hazard to health and safety.
But, with nowhere to go and nothing to do on weekends, I've kept the grass looking pretty good.
Grass is always going to grow. But I figure I need to knock off as many of the more permanent projects as possible this year.
Because next year, when things are back to normal, I plan to spend my summer recreating with a vengeance.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
