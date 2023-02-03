We get a lot of media releases filled with hyperbole. Whether it’s an arts organization promoting what it is sure is the greatest performance we ever will see, or an advocacy group wanting us (and you) to be as outraged as they are about some perceived wrong, my “delete” key gets a pretty good workout daily.
Politicians are the greatest hyperbolists, though, and U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik seems to be their leader in overcaffeinated rhetoric.
“Stefanik Votes to End the COVID-19 Pandemic” screamed a headline in my inbox Wednesday.
My first thought was, “Why didn’t someone think of that three years ago?” Who knew we could end the spread of a disease with legislation? I had no idea viruses were subject to human laws. They sure don’t act like they care what we think.
Once I got past laughing at the headline, I found what Stefanik and her fellow Republicans actually passed was H.R. 382, which they’re calling the Pandemic is Over Act.
The rest of the release isn’t worth repeating here. It’s partisan drivel, complaining about the government’s efforts to contain the disease.
The act will play well with many, and not just the far right to whom Stefanik caters. We’re all tired of restrictions.
Of course, the passage of this landmark legislation came a couple days after President Joe Biden had already said he was going to end the “national emergency” and “public health emergency” declarations on May 11.
As the Associated Press reported, the move to end the declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies’ normal authorities.
And that seems to be the right response. COVID is still out there. It’s still killing people, despite House Republicans passing their bill.
But vaccines — despite being opposed by too many — have brought the levels of infection and death down to something far less than when the disease raged at its worst, and it’s time to move to the next phase.
It was then-President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, who first declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, and Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency that March. Biden has extended those declarations, which are now set to end on May 11.
More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including about 3,700 last week. It’s unlikely that number will drop to zero this week, despite Stefanik and company voting to “End the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
We should all be grateful for the help the government provided under both the Trump and Biden administrations. Despite several huge missteps, Trump saw the development of the vaccine — dubbed Operation Warp Speed — to fruition. That was the key to breaking the back of the pandemic. Biden has kept the vaccine and testing free for all of us. That will change when the declarations expire.
COVID relief money, in the form of unemployment insurance, business support and aid to municipalities, were key to keeping our economy afloat when the virus forced mass gatherings to cease and made it unsafe for us to share many common areas.
And, no, keeping everything open in the first place was not the answer. While the idea is still touted, it’s one of the worst, ever.
No matter what Stefanik, or Biden, for that matter, say, the pandemic won’t be ended by the words or votes of any public official. But our response to it will change, and it should.
Those of us who survived the worst of it should consider ourselves lucky and have some gratitude for those who worked so hard to help us get to the other side. We should also continue to exercise care and remember the 1.1 million (so far) who were less lucky than we are.
And we should treat the entire situation with more respect than was shown by a hollow vote on a “Pandemic is Over Act” that was never going to become law and was done entirely for show.
