I’m not trying to keep up, anymore.
I’m old enough to remember a time when most homes did not have a computer and no one had heard of the internet. Heck, I’m old enough to remember when we got our first color television and some shows were still broadcast in black-and-white. We received two television stations through a rooftop antenna.
Growing up, I loved and embraced technology and wondered at my parents’ seeming lack of ability to grasp it. I always believed their VCR would have perpetually blinked “12:00” without my intervention. I remember my daughters trying to teach my father how to use a computer. It did not go well.
Like most people at the time, I bought a computer and subscribed to an online service in the 1990s. I’ve been connected ever since, and enjoyed the entertainment the internet brings at home and the functionality it brings to my job.
How did we ever get news out with typewriters and the other relics of those bygone days?
Now, of course, we all carry access to the internet around in our pockets. At best it’s a tool, for the most part it’s a distraction and, for some, it’s an addiction — sometimes a harmful one.
And, despite having been an eager participant in the plugged-in world and all it offers, I have a feeling that I’m approaching a place not unsimilar to that of my parents and the DVR.
Case in point: I have had a Twitter account for more than a decade. I’ve never really used it, though. I just never saw the point. I always found trying to gain information from that platform to be something akin to trying to take a sip of water from a firehose, or trying to find the storied needle in a haystack. There was just too much coming at me all at once to make any sense of it.
So, when Elon Musk bought Twitter and changed everything — ruining it, from everything I’ve read — I didn’t really notice. If it goes away, I will feel no loss.
And maybe it will go away. Most of us learned this week that another social media titan, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, the perpetrators of Facebook and Instagram, had launched an app to compete with Twitter. It’s called Threads.
I don’t yet know enough about Threads to comment intelligently on it. I probably never will. I downloaded the app, though, and will take a look.
But, in the back of my head, it just seems like just the latest noise.
Is MySpace still a thing? If so, I probably still have an account out there, somewhere. I only joined because my kids did and I wanted to keep an eye on them. Same with Facebook, though I probably use it more than they do, these days. Besides, they’re grown women, now, and their social media activity is none of my business.
Facebook killed MySpace and Google launched something (I forget the name) that was supposed to kill Facebook. It didn’t, but kids moved on to other things, largely leaving Facebook to old people like me.
I didn’t hop on the SnapChat bandwagon and don’t plan to. I’m guessing lots of people are using lots of other social media apps I’ve never heard of. Good for them.
Developers are certainly creating new things that we will hear about in the coming days and years. My interest in them grows smaller as time goes by.
My patience with changing technology dims as I approach geezerdom. I don’t like having to log into a streaming service to watch Yankees games, when I used to be able to see them all on a dedicated TV channel — though to be fair, that channel, itself, was a technological upgrade from listening to the games on the radio, which I did as a teenager in the 1970s.
I have “smart” televisions, smart appliances and a smart security system, and I feel less smart all the time.
I’m not one of those who longs for the “good old days” when everything was harder to do, and I don’t feel any moral superiority for having lived through those days. I’m keenly aware that previous generations had harder work and fewer innovations.
But I do wonder how much change we need and how quickly we need to absorb it all. And, increasingly, I think I just won’t bother.
