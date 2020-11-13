Robert Cairns: It'll be nice to watch a new show

I am SO glad that show got canceled.
You know the one. It’s got this cartoon orange crime boss, kind of a Jabba the Hut-looking character with a bad wig and a necktie that’s too long. He says outrageous things while minions in red hats vibrate with glee.
I never wanted to watch the show, but it’s always on.
It. Is. Always. On.
The crime boss likes to whip his followers into a frenzy by convincing them that people of colors other than white or orange are bad, that they’re coming to take their stuff.
Nobody wants other people to take their stuff, so it’s understandable that the followers would be unhappy about that.
Meanwhile, Crimey (We have to call him something. Let’s call him Crimey.) is the one with his hands in their pockets.
He made a big show of donating his $400,000 per year salary back to the organization, but was less open about the $141,799,010 of their money he spent on golf trips. For added laughs, he paid that money mostly to himself, spending it at golf clubs he owns.
Some of my least favorite episodes:
• The one where a torch-wielding mob descends on a peaceful college town, spewing hate at people of other races. One of them actually drives a car into a crowd of people who disagree, killing one of them. Afterward, Crimey equates the two groups, saying there were “fine people on both sides.” Minions like to claim he didn’t say that, but he did. It’s on video. Oops!
• The one where Crimey orders his operatives to take children away from their parents and put them in cages. That one was just sickening. Of course, the minions blamed the parents for getting their kids too close to Crimey’s clutches. That’s how Crimey-think works.
• The one where Crimey wrecked the foreign markets for agricultural products, then paid the farmers with money from the treasury and bragged about what a great job he did.
• The one where Crimey took away the rules that kept his fellow bad guys from spoiling the air and water.
• The one where Crimey ordered his operatives to use tear gas and rubber bullets to clear people out of a public plaza so he could pose for a photo in front of a building he doesn’t enter, holding a book he has never read.
The worst one is more of an ongoing storyline than an episode. It’s still happening.
There’s a disease afoot. Millions are sick and hundreds of thousands of people are dying. Unbelievably, Crimey convinces people that the measures that help stop the spread of the disease are somehow a violation of their rights. Predictably, it keeps getting worse. Meanwhile, because many people are getting sick and many more don’t have money, businesses have to shut down. That leads to many more people without money, but Crimey whips up the crowd, convincing them they need to keep doing the things that make the disease worse.
There are smart people in Crimey’s orbit, and they try to tell him how to make things better, but he won’t listen.
It’s a horrible show, but it’s like a train wreck. You can’t look away.
Apparently, the last few episodes are following a silly plot where Crimey pretends the show wasn’t canceled. Ridiculous.
I’m looking forward to the replacement show, about a smart, nice, old man with a feisty female sidekick. It won’t have as many laugh-out-loud moments, but it won’t keep us awake at night, either.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
