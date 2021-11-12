Robert Cairns: It's time to put an end to toxic positivity

I recently became aware that someone has given name to something that has bothered me for as long as I can remember — Toxic Positivity.
According to Right as Rain, an online publication of the University of Washington school of medicine, toxic positivity “involves dismissing negative emotions and responding to distress with false reassurances rather than empathy. It comes from feeling uncomfortable with negative emotions. It is often well-intentioned but can cause alienation and a feeling of disconnection.”
We all know those annoying people who respond to disaster, loss or grief with empty phrases such as, “Just keep your chin up!” or “You need to stay positive!” or “Everything will be fine!”
“Toxic positivity is the assumption, either by one’s self or others, that despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation, they should only have a positive mindset or — my pet peeve term — ‘positive vibes,’” Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a clinical psychologist in Pennsylvania, told Healthline, another online magazine, for an article in July.
Ignoring the facts of someone’s situation or feelings and insisting on an outlook with nothing but rainbows and butterflies dismisses the reality of those facts and feelings. And that’s my problem with the purveyors of toxic positivity — their response is at odds with reality.
Nobody’s cancer diagnosis — let alone their cancer — was ever made better by the advice to “just stay positive!”
No one’s grief over the death of a friend, grandparent, parent or child was ever diminished by the observation that “things happen for a reason.”
It has never helped anyone who lost a job, home or something else they valued when someone who did not suffer that loss told them, “Be grateful for what you have.”
During my decades in the news business, I have cringed many times at the whiny exhortation that “We need positive news stories.”
That’s not to say that those who commit toxic positivity don’t mean well. They do, but they lack empathy. They don’t do the work of putting themselves in the shoes of their victims.
Tabitha Kirkland, a psychologist and associate teaching professor at the University of Washington’s Department of Psychology, told Right as Rain it’s important to recognize that positivity is two different but related things: Our internal emotions and the emotions we project to others.
“Toxic positivity is a way of responding to your own or someone else’s suffering that comes across as a lack of empathy. It dismisses emotions instead of affirming them and could come from a place of discomfort,” she explained in the article.
Toxic positivity usually isn’t intended to cause harm, the article goes on to say. Often, it happens in situations when we want to help but don’t know what to say.
Kirkland advises acknowledging negative emotions and accepting them as part of our makeup. When expressing those emotions, she says, we should be clear about why we’re expressing them. That makes the rote responses of “Don’t worry, be happy!” much less likely from people who truly care and want to help, but may not know how.
Psychology Today offered what seems to this layman to be solid advice:
• Maintaining a positive attitude during adversity can be beneficial, as long as negative feelings are not ignored or repressed.
• Avoiding negative emotions only makes them bigger and can have mental health consequences later on.
• Processing your emotions, both good and bad, can promote resilience and may help you connect better with others.
My takeaway, and what I hope others will adopt, is that positivity has its place, but not at the expense of reality.
When someone is sad, or angry or just annoyed, think a little. Don’t throw them a meaningless phrase. One cheery size does not fit all. Take time to listen. Offer constructive help if you have it to offer. Empathize.
Because empty positivity truly is toxic and we can do better for each other.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
