There’s an old Russian fable about travelers in a sleigh, beset by wolves. Panicked, they begin jettisoning passengers, hoping to sate the wolves’ hunger and buy their own safety. It doesn’t work. They all die in the end.
It seems to be the origin of the phrase “thrown to the wolves.” The modern equivalent might be “thrown under the bus.”
It may not be true. I failed to find documentation that it happened, or even an original author of the story. It’s likely just folklore. But like so many parables, fables and the like, it contains an object lesson — appeasement seldom works on those with bad intent.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, is learning that the hard way, just as John Boehner and Paul Ryan did before him.
McCarthy, despite his political differences with Democrats in the Senate and the White House, understands that the primary job of Congress is to do the business of the nation. That includes reaching a budget deal that will keep the government open and doing the things it needs to do. McCarthy and others in the traditional wing of the Republican Party understand they can’t get everything they want in such a deal, and would negotiate to get what they can.
But McCarthy is beset by wolves in his own party.
There are lots of political stripes within both major parties, and outside them for that matter. Painting with too broad a brush, we can say the GOP has the moderates, the right, the far right and the ridiculous right. It’s this last group, personified by the likes of Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida’s Matt Gaetz, that is giving McCarthy indigestion, these days.
McCarthy is finding out that no amount of capitulation is going to satisfy these people. He suffered the indignity of several rounds of voting before they gave him enough votes to become speaker in the first place, and now he’s seeing the cost of holding onto the chair he occupies.
Greene and Gaetz demanded that McCarthy begin an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as a condition of coming aboard an unrelated budget deal. McCarthy gave them just that, despite ongoing investigations into Biden’s son, Hunter, which have turned up no evidence that the the father was implicated in the alleged sins of the son.
In fact, G&G were fighting each other the next day to claim the credit. These are people who crave TV time, not a chance to govern.
But, like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who thought he could head off World War II by appeasing Hitler, McCarthy is seeing the cost of negotiating with terrorists.
According to Associated Press reporting Thursday, the terrorists may finally have pushed McCarthy to his limit, as more demands were made.
Faced with yet another threat to remove him from office, he reportedly told them to go ahead and try. It’s said he used a profanity to sharpen his point.
McCarthy reportedly told the Republican conference behind closed doors, “File the f——- motion,” according to those in the private meeting.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the speaker of the house dropped an f-bomb on the entertainment wing of his own party. Can you imagine their faces?
McCarthy gave the G-rated version of the exchange afterward.
“I showed frustration in here because I am frustrated with some people in the conference,” McCarthy said after the meeting in the Capitol basement as lawmakers were wrapping up for the week.
“But when we come back, we’re going to get this done. Nobody wins in a government shutdown.”
That’s a lesson some childish members need to learn. The country loses. All the “winners” win is more TV time.
Again, according to AP reporting, McCarthy expressed exasperation Wednesday night as he left the Capitol. He scoffed when asked about the conservatives’ latest demands for spending cuts.
“Welcome to my world,” McCarthy said, as the grand Memorial Door slammed behind him.
I don’t envy McCarthy that job. He leads a circus, and the animals are always a second away from turning on the ringleader.
He has made a stand, though. It’ll be interesting to see what comes next.
