I knew an old editor — a friend, not someone with whom I worked — who referred to members of Congress as “congresscritters.” Depending on one’s view of those we send to the House of Representatives and the Senate, it’s either either an apt description or a little mean.
At least it’s gender-neutral.
I don’t think my friend actually meant to be mean to the critters, I mean the members, but I’m sure he meant to be a bit dismissive.
Elected officials can get a little full of themselves. He was a great one for poking holes in egos.
This region has had pretty good fortune in being represented by members of the House who are down-to-earth and seem more interested in doing the work than getting time on cable news shows.
In recent memory, we’ve had Republicans Chris Gibson and John Faso, and Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand and Antonio Delgado — all centrists who faced criticism from the fringes of their own parties as well as the expected opposition from, well, the opposition.
All of them took the time to get out in the communities of the district and meet the people they represented.
It seems the new congressman from the 19th District, Marc Molinaro, a Republican, may fit the same mold.
I had not met Molinaro until Monday, when he held a town hall meeting in West Oneonta. I left favorably impressed.
For starters, and least important, the man is a skilled politician and speaker. There were no awkward pauses or dancing around questions from the audience. He delivered his message and responded — apparently earnestly — to the constituents in attendance.
He’s personable, willing to hear people out. Not afraid to disagree, though. He doesn’t seem to be the type to tell people what they want to hear and then do something different later.
I had seen signs earlier that Molinaro was going to be the kind of reasonable guy people ought to be sending to Congress. Rather than crowing about his victory in November, he congratulated his Democratic opponent, Josh Riley, for putting himself forward in the campaign. He even reiterated Monday that his victory over Riley was narrow, and said, “It’s an honor that I take quite seriously.”
It was also a good sign that Molinaro joined the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators who actually talk to each other about issues rather than posture on Fox News or MSNBC.
And it’s important that, early in his term, Molinaro took the time to visit all 11 counties in his district to introduce himself.
“I think it is really important that any elected official ... spend time like this,” he said, as he greeted about 40 people in attendance. He said it is important to “listen to and learn from the people.”
Yes, it is. I hope he’ll remember that as he gets more comfortable in his new chair.
He made a lot of sense when he recalled his time as a village trustee and mayor in Tivoli, a Dutchess County village, and said he understands the challenges of local government. “When the roof leaks, it leaks on Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “It’s the job of local government to fix the roof.”
Molinaro told the crowd he sought seats on the House committees on agriculture and transportation “because they’re known to be bipartisan and they do a fundamental job.” He noted that he was also appointed to the Small Business Committee and chairs a subcommittee of that body.
It’s true. Those committees are not exactly platforms for grandstanding. He’s not going to become nationally famous working on the Ag Bill.
There’s little doubt, when it comes to Molinaro’s votes, some constituents will be happy and others will not. We may even take him to task or praise him on our editorial pages. That’s the nature of things.
But at this early juncture, he gives us reason to hope and believe he’ll be an honest and involved representative for the district.
