Robert Cairns: New York's primary election might matter this time

It has been a while since New York's presidential primary has actually meant something. This year, there's a chance it might.
Four years ago, Donald Trump had already wrapped up the Republican Party nomination, with only Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz offering token opposition and Ben Carson still technically in the race, though I'm not sure he realized it.
On the Democratic Party side, Hillary Clinton was marching steadily to her eventual nomination, though Bernie Sanders had not yet accepted reality and thrown in the towel.
In the wake of this week's Super Tuesday Democratic primaries and the withdrawal of major candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the party has a clear choice.
After stumbling in a pair of early small-state contests, former Vice President Joe Biden stormed back to claim dominance of the moderate wing of the party. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg endorsed him.
Sanders maintained his position atop the progressive wing of the party, with fellow liberal darling Warren failing to win even her home state.
Warren had not made an endorsement as of this writing. Sanders would seem to be a natural endorsement for her, but they've had some personal hostility. We'll see.
I should probably note that Hawaii Sen. Tulsi Gabbard is still officially in the race. Did you realize that?
Anyway, the stage is now set for Democrats to choose the near-future direction of their party. Biden and Bernie, head-to-head, in a race to be their standard-bearer.
And New York could be a factor.
The New York primary will take place April 28. Five other East Coast states will vote that day, as well. It could be the day one of those two men sews up the nomination.
Of course, 24 other states and territories will vote in the meantime, so our state's primary could end up being a formality again.
That doesn't seem likely, though, as the gap in delegate counts between Biden and Sanders is not so wide right now. Sanders has a strong organization with committed backers and, seemingly, enough money to get the job done. Biden is riding the momentum from his South Carolina and Super Tuesday victories to big fundraising gains. He'll likely absorb the top talent from the campaigns of his fallen rivals to bolster his ground game in the remaining states.
I have a good friend who lives in Iowa. I envy him every four years, when the presidential candidates converge on that state and he gets face time with them. Here in New York, we barely get TV ads during presidential primaries, let along actual appearances, because it's not a good use of money by candidates who are stockpiling their cash for the general election.
Maybe it'll be different this time. Maybe New York, the fourth-most populated state in the nation and the largest of the primary prizes on April 28, will be worth the investment of time and money from the Biden and Sanders campaigns.
Of course, we're not likely to see a Bernie rally at Damaschke Field or a Biden appearance at Foothills, but maybe the candidates will be reminded that upstate New York exists and visit one of the larger cities within traveling distance.
That would sure be fun.
To be fair, Biden, a graduate of Syracuse University and its law school, has a pretty good idea about Central New York. Sanders, who represents a state that borders the Empire State from a latitude just north of Albany to our common border with Canada, may have some familiarity with our northeastern region.
We know we won't get a lot of attention during the general election, when the eventual winner faces Donald Trump. New York is such a reliable state for Democrats, neither side will put many resources into it. Clinton beat Trump so badly here last time, he transferred his residence to Florida.
So, here's hoping there's still a race on April 28.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
